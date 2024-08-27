ZOTAC USA Launches The SUPER Summer Giveaway Valued Over $4,000

Four Lucky Winners to Receive Top-Tier Prizes Including a MEK HERO Gaming PC with ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity OC White Edition

IRWINDALE, California, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZOTAC USA, a leading innovator in gaming hardware solutions, is thrilled to announce the SUPER Summer Giveaway, offering gaming enthusiasts the chance to win one of four incredible prizes, including the grand prize, a MEK HERO Gaming PC featuring the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity OC White Edition, valued at over $1,799.

Running through September 4, 2024, this giveaway invites U.S. residents to enter and accumulate points by engaging with ZOTAC USA across various online platforms for the chance of winning one of these prizes. The more points earned, the better the chances of winning one of these amazing prizes:

Grand Prize: 1x MEK HERO Gaming PC Featuring the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity OC White Edition

Second Prize: 1x ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP

Third Prize: 1x ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity Black Edition

Fourth Prize: 1x ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Twin Edge OC

Gary Lau, President of ZOTAC USA Inc., expressed his excitement about the giveaway: "At ZOTAC, we are passionate about pushing the boundaries of gaming technology and bringing that power directly to our community. The SUPER Summer Giveaway is our way of giving back to our loyal fans and empowering them with the tools they need to take their gaming to the next level. This is more than just a giveaway—it's our commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences."

Totaling over $4,000 in prizes, the SUPER Summer Giveaway is the ultimate opportunity for gamers to elevate their gaming experience with cutting-edge technology from ZOTAC GAMING. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on September 5, 2024, via the email addresses provided during entry.

To enter the giveaway, visit: https://gleam.io/h4V5p/zotac-usa-presents-the-super-summer-giveaway

Grand Prize: $1,799 valued MEK HERO Gaming PC A7647STI

The featured MEK HERO Gaming PC is built for gamers who demand the highest levels of performance and quality. Powered by the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity OC White Edition and AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor, it delivers unparalleled gaming experiences right out of the box, including 16GB DDR5 memory, quad-display capabilities, and Windows 11 pre-installed. This system is designed to handle the latest games and applications with ease.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity OC White Edition 16GB GDDR6X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 6-Core/12-Thread Processor

16GB DDR5 4800MTs

Quad-display ready, up to 4K Ready @ 120 Hz

Ready @ 120 Hz Dual-Band WiFi6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2.5 Gigabit LAN Ethernet

800W 80+ Gold Certified Power Supply Unit

Windows 11 Home 64-Bit; Pre-Installed

For more information about the MEK HERO Gaming Desktop A7647STI and other ZOTAC GAMING products featured in the giveaway, visit the following links:

About ZOTAC GAMING

We are ZOTAC, a global manufacturer of innovation, performance, and technology. ZOTAC derives its name from the words "zone" for being distinct in the PC components and systems industry and "tact" for our Superior skill, expertise, quality, and manufacturing capabilities. We strive to create the latest technological products that epitomize form, utility, and style. We truly care about the experiences we create with our products and will always remain dedicated to rigorous standards and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Disclaimer: Winners will be selected randomly and contacted via the email provided during entry. This giveaway is open to U.S. residents only and runs from August 16, 2024, to September 4, 2024. For full terms and conditions, please visit https://gleam.io/h4V5p/zotac-usa-presents-the-super-summer-giveaway

