ZOTAC's Black Friday Blitz: Power Up the Play with Exclusive Discounts on Amazon, Micro Center, Newegg, and The ZOTAC STORE

"We're thrilled to offer gamers unprecedented discounts on our cutting-edge graphics cards and MEK HERO Gaming PCs. This Black Friday, ZOTAC is making high-performance gaming more accessible than ever." Gary Lau, President of ZOTAC USA Post this

Amazon Black Friday Deals (11/17-11/27):

$ 791.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO Spider-Man™: Across

The Spider-Verse Inspired Graphics Card Bundle

$ 418.49 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB AMP

$ 395.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge OC White Edition

$ 269.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC

Top Amazon deals include a staggering 25% off on the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X Twin Edge graphics card.

Micro Center Black Friday Deals (11/17-11/27):

$ 759.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC

$ 534.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge

$ 349.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge Spider-Man™: Across The Spider-Verse Inspired Graphics Card Bundle

$ 279.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC

Visit the nearest Micro Center store or explore online to take advantage of these Black Friday Deals on Graphics Cards with up to 15% off before they're gone.

Newegg Black Friday Deals (11/17-11/30):

$739.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC

$514.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge

$424.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB AMP Spider-Man™:

Across The Spider-Verse Inspired Graphics Card Bundle

$364.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge OC

Spider-Man™: Across The Spider-Verse Inspired Graphics Card Bundle

$309.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Twin Edge OC White Edition

$399.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

$359.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 AMP Holo

$249.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White Edition

$164.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER Twin Fan

ZOTAC offers a spectrum of discounted graphics cards. Featuring compelling discounts on sought-after models such as the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC, gamers have the opportunity to enhance their gaming experiences at unparalleled prices.

ZOTAC Store Black Friday Deals (11/17-11/30):

$ 1,149.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO

$ 749.99 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP Extreme AIRO

The ZOTAC STORE features $100 off on high-performance graphics cards, including the highly anticipated ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO and the powerful ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP Extreme AIRO to elevate gaming experience.

Gamers should seize the opportunity during ZOTAC's Black Friday event, where innovation converges with affordability. Head to Amazon, Micro Center, Newegg, and The ZOTAC STORE promptly to secure your gaming essentials before these exceptional deals conclude in the digital realm.

ZOTAC offers three (3) years of standard warranty coverage on ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 40 series graphic cards, with no registration required. ZOTAC offers two (2) years of warranty coverage for ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards with the option to extend to a full three (3) years of warranty coverage when registering the product within the first 30 days of purchasing. For additional warranty information about other graphics cards, please visit the ZOTAC website: https://www.zotac.com/us/page/product-warranty-policy.

To learn more about the ZOTAC Black Friday Deals, please visit:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3rAq2AN

Newegg: https://bit.ly/3skFAZZ

Micro Center: https://bit.ly/3SBnE80

The ZOTAC STORE: https://www.zotacstore.com/us/promotions

About ZOTAC

We are ZOTAC, a global manufacturer of innovation, performance, and technology. ZOTAC derives its name from the words "zone" for being distinct in the PC components and systems industry and "tact" for our superior skill, expertise, quality, and manufacturing capabilities.

With "PUSH THE LIMIT" as our motto, we are determined to redefine the standard of graphics cards, Mini PCs, and accessories to break into new realms and connect people with fast-moving technologies and experiences such as Esports and VR gaming.

At ZOTAC, we strive to create the latest technological products that epitomize form, utility, and style. We truly care about the experiences we create with our products and will always remain dedicated to rigorous standards and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Follow ZOTAC:

Website: https://www.zotac.com/us

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZOTACUSA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZOTAC_USA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ZOTAC_USA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/zotac_official

Discord: https://discord.gg/ZZbQXs9DhU

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/zotac_usa

Media Contact

Julie Spencer, IDEE Creatives, 8184278933, [email protected], www.ideecreatives.com

SOURCE ZOTAC