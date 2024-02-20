Zouk Group Selects UrVenue as Technology Partner for Global Expansion

We are delighted to expand our partnership with Zouk to include its iconic venues across the world. Post this

Zouk Group Las Vegas was the inaugural client to utilize UrVenue's two-way integration with OpenTable and its Itinerary Builder feature, which enabled unified booking of Zouk nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, whose inventory is managed in UrVenue, and FUHU and Redtail restaurants, whose inventory is managed in OpenTable. By enabling this cross-booking of experiences in a single shopping cart, Zouk increased conversion rate and the total order value of each purchase. In 2023, Zouk Group Las Vegas also became the first client to use UrVenue's new inventory distribution capability, enabling 3rd party resellers to sell Zouk's live inventory in real time.

The expanded global partnership with Zouk Group now includes the use of UrVenue at Zouk's Singapore venues, Phuture, Capital, and its namesake venue Zouk, as well as its newest venue Zouk Tokyo, inside the prestigious Ginza Hotel by Granbell.

Zouk Group selected UrVenue because of its advanced commerce, operations, and guest experience features, including VIP table management, club and festival ticketing, interactive 3D booking maps, and unified booking for upselling and cross-selling experiences. These features earned Zouk and UrVenue recognition as a finalist for the prestigious Skift IDEA Awards in 2021. Other cutting-edge capabilities Zouk is leveraging include automated price yielding for better revenue management, 3rd party distribution of experiences, and unique payment capabilities such as deposits on food and beverage minimums and full pre-payments online across different countries and currencies. UrVenue also partnered with Zouk Group to create a digital, e-commerce hub and is developing and maintaining a new, modern website for Zouk Group's global lifestyle brand.

"Our platform was widely successful in driving revenue and efficient operations at Zouk's Las Vegas venues, which are now world-renowned Las Vegas hot spots, drawing thousands of customers to Resorts World every day. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Zouk to include its iconic venues across the world," said Cedric Ancellin, UrVenue's Founder & Chief Technology Officer. "It has built unparalleled nightlife experiences for over 30 years and is still continuing to grow and innovate. We look forward to growing with Zouk and driving revenue to all of its venues globally."

Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group, said he is extremely pleased with the collaboration, which is creating unforgettable guest experiences and building brand recognition. "Our customers are looking for exceptional, all-encompassing experiences, which begins when they go to our website and reserve their tables and continues until they leave at the end of the night," Li said. "Having a technology platform that creates both seamless digital and in-person experiences is critical to our success. This international expansion signifies our commitment to exceeding our guests' expectations and our commitment to UrVenue as a technology partner."

About UrVenue

UrVenue is a hospitality technology company that introduced the industry's first Property Experience Management System (PXMS). As a full-stack technology solution, UrVenue enables commerce, operations, guest experience, data insights and knowledge management for venue and resort experiences and bridges the fractured booking journey with its unified booking capabilities. UrVenue was built specifically for hospitality venues including nightclubs, dayclubs, restaurants, lounges, pools, resort beaches, sportsbooks, special events/shows, recreation, and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's technology has been the trusted solution for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global organizations including Fairmont Banff Springs, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Club Med, Circa Resort & Casino, Tao Group, Resorts World, The Venetian, Mohegan Sun, Paris Society, and Zouk Group. UrVenue has been a multi-year finalist for the Skift IDEA Awards. For more information, visit urvenue.com. Follow us on social: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

About Zouk Group

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span the nightlife, entertainment and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 32-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing the boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore onto the global clubbing map.

Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food and beverage sector with new brands like cocktail vice den Here Kitty Kitty, social gaming bar RedTail, and more concepts in the pipeline. Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia's premier dawn-to-dusk music festival headlined by world class DJs, attracting a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to its iconic beachfront location. Zouk Group now oversees all its club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Genting Highlands in Malaysia, Tokyo in Japan and the ambitious and immersive entertainment and lifestyle concept — Zouk Las Vegas, which houses Zouk Nightclub, Ayu Dayclub, Famous Foods, FUHU, Moonbeam, and several more Zouk specific brands. The company also owns the franchise for Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

Media Contact

Barbara Worcester, UrVenue, 4409305770, [email protected], http://www.urvenue.com

SOURCE UrVenue