Z's Life Rolls Out Lifestyle Accessories for A Smoking Summer; Includes Comic Strip Collaboration with Illustrator, Alison Zai and A High-Grade Rolling Case for Travel

Comic Artist, Alison Zai Rolling Paper Booklet, Limited Edition

Complementary cultures united to publish a unique booklet, in this limited edition collaboration between Z's Life and young comic creator, Alison Zai. In 2022, Zai's collection of comics were published by Penguin Random House to popular acclaim, and titled, "Weird to Exist: Simple Comics about Complex Emotions." Now, she's created a custom-comic strip, offered as a king-sized, limited edition booklet of Z's Life rolling papers. The booklet features the Los Angeles-creator's signature vibrantly colored illustrations of honest and humorous talking animals. Zai has her talking animals communicate the contemporary moment in one speech bubble, "Do you wanna smoke?" The Alison Zai booklets, with 110mm king-size papers, are available as single booklets for $10 each, a 3-pack for $26, and as a ten-booklet pack, showcased in a limited edition collector's display box, priced at $95. Each Alison Zai booklet has 50 king-size, ultra slow-burning rice papers, 50 printed perforated filters, and is held tightly with gold-plated magnetic closures.

Mini Deep Blue Booklet – The Smallest Size Rolling Paper Available

Z's Life extends its signature rolling paper line with the design and production of the smallest sized rolling papers currently available on the commercial market. The Mini Deep Blue rolling paper delivers a short smoke for the person seeking a brief, but deep experience. Mini Deep Blue appears as a stylish, square and compact 2-inch by 2-inch booklet enclosing Z's Life signature organic, rice papers, sized to roll about a quarter gram of ground flower. Each booklet features Z's Life quality production aesthetics from its custom-milled and dyed cardstock processes. Each booklet contains 50 ultra slow-burning rice papers, 50 printed perforated filters, held tightly by a gold-plated magnetic closure. This small addition complement's Z's Life existing Deep Blue line of rolling papers, which include standard and king sizes, with and without perforated filters, with various custom booklet finishes. Mini Deep Blue Booklets are available singularly at $5.50 per, and as a 3-pack of booklets, for $14.50.

Z's Life Rolling Case

The addition of its portable Rolling Case expands Z's Life's accessory line of "on-the-go" metalwork objects. The current Z's Life line of highly-designed aluminum accessories include interior design items for the home and smoking tools and accessories for out of home. Z's compact, sturdy aluminum Rolling Case provides a multifunctional solution for both, confidently and stylishly porting all necessary smoking materials and ingredients with you, then, using the same device as a rolling surface. Made of space grade aluminum, the hand-sized case features a built-in, refillable rolling paper dispenser, a deep well for your tobacco or cannabis flower and a recessed rolling surface. The elegant, durable object latches closed to become odor proof, naturally patinates with time and measures 2.5-inches by 3.5-inches in diameter and less than one inch deep. Unfilled, it weighs less than half a pound. The Z's Life Rolling Case sells for $82.00.

Z's Life Wave Cuff

Evolving Z's Life's mission to satisfy both form and function, the design studio has expanded Z's Life metalwork to include jewelry, with its debut of the Wave Cuff. The Wave Cuff's flowing custom design is inspired by low frequency sound waves, and is formed to be aesthetically pleasing, as well as, functional. Available in sterling silver and brass, the timeless Wave Cuff lets a wearer step out on trend, with a ready tool for her or his rolling ritual. The cuff's design features flat ends, making it a stylish, sturdy and safe tool to use as a tamp to pack your roll. Like low-frequency sound waves, Z's Life Wave Cuff is resilient and capable of traveling with you, for longer distances. The Wave Cuff in Silver, costs $98; the Wave Cuff in Brass, costs $49.

About Z's Life

Z's Life, a New York design studio established by Izaak Cohen, plans, designs and implements elegant items for people's holistic smoking rituals and consumption experiences. It elevates essentials, like rolling papers, into eye catching accessories and creates one-of-a-kind objects as prestigious lifestyle options for the cannabis consumer. Established in 2018, Z's Life has become a culturally informed and relevant lifestyle brand. Cohen and his design team create and market its own Z's Life collection, and also collaborate with cultural influencers and cannabis brands to create aesthetically unique and custom-tailored accessories and objects. The design firm partners with global artisans and craftspeople to produce each project's custom-crafted cardstocks, inks and metalwork designs. Learn more about Z's Life on its website, Zs.Life and on Instagram, @zs.life.ny.

