Zschool Partners with OLLU-Houston in New Global Impact Initiatives

Zschool and Our Lady of the Lake University in Houston will collaborate to empower leaders and transform executive education opportunities.

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZSchool, a global leader in executive education, announced its new partnership with Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) in Houston aimed at reshaping the future of leadership training on a global scale. The collaboration merges OLLU's rich tradition in education with ZSchool's innovative program offerings and curriculum advancements to empower leaders at leading companies across the world.

The executive education program, initially launching in Houston, will subsequently expand to OLLU's other regions. With a new curriculum designed to focus on key areas such as digital transformation, ethical leadership, global strategy, and sustainable business practices, the partnership sets a comprehensive approach to addressing the complex challenges of the contemporary corporate world.

"By combining OLLU's profound expertise with ZSchool's innovative approach, we're establishing new benchmarks in executive education," said Dr. Sarit Levy, Chief Learning Officer at Zschool. "This partnership is a unique convergence where tradition meets tomorrow."

Zschool's innovative partnership with OLLU Houston promises a reimagined approach to executive training, perfectly suited to the demands of the 21st century. Fortune companies can anticipate a transformative, all-encompassing approach to leadership and decision-making, heralding for their executives participating in this program.

Houston, the fourth largest city in the U.S., stands second in the nation among Fortune companies, with 25 Fortune 500 headquarters. Tapping into this talent, OLLU-Houston and ZSchool will form an Advisory Group of professionals to support the executive training program. The initial course offering will focus on Customer Experience, with future courses planned in Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Women in Leadership.

Zschool, founded by Jordan Zimmerman in 2015, seamlessly integrates universities and Fortune 500 corporations. The educational consulting provider's comprehensive curriculum, robust corporate network, and financial risk management offer a unique educational experience for a diverse collection of executives. The company maintains a remote work model for its employees and offers elite executive programs connected to a healthy network of corporate partners. Zschool is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For more news and information on Zschool, visit https://www.zschool.com/.

For more details on the collaboration between OLLU Houston and Zschool, visit execed.ollusa.edu.

