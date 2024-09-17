ZTR Achieves RailPulse Certification, Strengthening Leadership in Railcar Telematics

ZTR's railcar monitoring solution, Pivot, has been certified by RailPulse for its high standards in telematics performance and data integration. This recognition underscores Pivot's role in enhancing railcar visibility and data-driven decision-making through advanced technologies and integration with RailPulse's platform.

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZTR, a leading rail technology company offering advanced railcar telematics and locomotive control solutions, is proud to announce its certification by RailPulse, the industry initiative focused on bringing next-generation railcar visibility, tracking, and data-driven decision-making to rail transportation. As a certified vendor, ZTR's innovative railcar monitoring and sensor technology solution, Pivot, has been recognized for meeting RailPulse's high standards in telematics performance, data integration, and accuracy.

RailPulse is a coalition of forward-thinking railcar owners, including GATX, Watco, Genesee & Wyoming, Trinity Rail, Norfolk Southern, Greenbrier, Union Pacific, CPKC, CSX, Bunge, and RDC, focused on supporting the creation and adoption of technologies that collect and share real-time railcar location, health, and condition information. These technologies and remote monitoring services enable data-driven decisions that improve service levels, visibility, safety, sustainability, and productivity across rail-based supply chains.