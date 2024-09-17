ZTR Achieves RailPulse Certification, Strengthening Leadership in Railcar Telematics

ZTR's railcar monitoring solution, Pivot, has been certified by RailPulse for its high standards in telematics performance and data integration. This recognition underscores Pivot's role in enhancing railcar visibility and data-driven decision-making through advanced technologies and integration with RailPulse's platform.
LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZTR, a leading rail technology company offering advanced railcar telematics and locomotive control solutions, is proud to announce its certification by RailPulse, the industry initiative focused on bringing next-generation railcar visibility, tracking, and data-driven decision-making to rail transportation. As a certified vendor, ZTR's innovative railcar monitoring and sensor technology solution, Pivot, has been recognized for meeting RailPulse's high standards in telematics performance, data integration, and accuracy.
RailPulse is a coalition of forward-thinking railcar owners, including GATX, Watco, Genesee & Wyoming, Trinity Rail, Norfolk Southern, Greenbrier, Union Pacific, CPKC, CSX, Bunge, and RDC, focused on supporting the creation and adoption of technologies that collect and share real-time railcar location, health, and condition information. These technologies and remote monitoring services enable data-driven decisions that improve service levels, visibility, safety, sustainability, and productivity across rail-based supply chains.
ZTR Pivot's remote monitoring and sensing technologies deliver essential data, such as real-time location tracking, load status, handbrake position, door open/closed status, hatch open/closed status, temperature, and impact detection. The telematics solution, leveraging BlackBerry Radar technology, also provides railcar owners, shippers, and railways with a centralized view of these critical metrics to help optimize asset utilization, reduce downtime, and enable condition-based maintenance to ensure the safe and reliable transportation of goods. Additionally, Pivot's seamless integration with the RailPulse platform ensures that users benefit from data transparency and interoperability, contributing to smarter, data-driven decisions in their rail operations.
"We view the RailPulse certification of ZTR's railcar monitoring solution, Pivot, as a significant milestone that reflects our commitment to advancing and digitalizing the rail industry with innovative technologies. This certification also underscores RailPulse's and its members' dedication to fostering innovation and supporting the adoption of telematics through their trusted endorsement," said Kurt Rohmann, Chief Commercial Officer at ZTR. "ZTR deeply appreciates RailPulse's efforts, both to date and future, as we continue to collaborate in driving innovation and upholding the highest standards for rail industry technologies."
ZTR is a globally recognized technology company focused on modernizing and digitally connecting railway rolling stock to improve operational efficiency, extend asset life and achieve decarbonization efforts for locomotive and railcar owners. For over 36 years, ZTR has been a leading supplier of telematics solutions, wireless sensor technologies, and control systems for the rail industry. More information about ZTR and Pivot is available at ztr.com.
