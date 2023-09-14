Zuddl Dominates G2's Fall Grid® Report with 95+ Badges Across 8 Categories

We've built Zuddl ground up for in-person and digital events, keeping the event marketer at the center of everything we do. Tweet this

Reflecting on the accolades, Zuddl's CEO and co-founder, Bharath Varma said: "We've built Zuddl ground up for in-person and digital events, keeping the event marketer at the center of everything we do. So it is incredible to see validation coming from our customers and the growing trust in our capabilities season after season. The next few months are packed with feature releases that will be true game changers in this space."

G2 badges are awarded based on positive reviews received from verified users, showcasing Zuddl's excellence in comparison to similar products in various categories. To be included in the report, a product must have garnered 10 or more reviews, further highlighting the significance of Zuddl's achievements.

About Zuddl

Zuddl is a unified events and webinar platform which helps B2B event marketers run programs that drive results. Companies like Zylo, StackCommerce, Rocketlane, ServiceNow, Storyblok, Mindtickle, Cloudsmith, Expensify, Partnership Leaders, United Nations, NAMIC, HBA, NASSCOM, Google, Microsoft, Kellogg's amongst others use Zuddl to unify their event stack.

For more information about the company, please visit http://www.zuddl.com

