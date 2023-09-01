Zuidema Field at Calvin University Installs State-of-the-Art AstroTurf System

AstroTurf, the industry leader in synthetic turf design and manufacturing, in collaboration with AstroTurf Great Lakes, have installed a new state-of-the-art turf at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Zuidema Field, home of the Knights, is now an advanced AstroTurf RootZone 3D3 52 system.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AstroTurf, the industry leader in synthetic turf design and manufacturing, in collaboration with AstroTurf Great Lakes, have installed a new state-of-the-art turf at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Zuidema Field, home of the Knights, is now an advanced AstroTurf RootZone 3D3 52 system.

This system showcases AstroTurf's innovative nylon and boasts a heavy face weight, ensuring the best in player protection, aesthetics, and durability. The synthetic blades are a blend of both slit film and monofilament, reflecting the brand's commitment to top-tier quality. The decision to upgrade to this state-of-the-art turf installation underscores their dedication to providing their athletes with premier facilities.

AstroTurf's RootZone 3D3 system is designed to enhance the playing experience. Its trio of fibers emulates the properties of natural grass while offering superior resilience and durability. The RootZone's unique layered system is crafted to minimize infill migration, ensuring consistent field conditions and maximizing player safety. This premium AstroTurf 3D3 Blend 52 turf system will serve the Calvin University Knights well for years to come.

While the men's and women's lacrosse teams don't play until spring, Zuidema is already alive with Knight football action. The 2023 Men's Soccer team's schedule features a variety of games both home and away. Calvin starts the season with home games against St. Norbert and Ohio Wesleyan on September 1st and 2nd, respectively, both at 6 PM in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The 2023 Women's Soccer team will kick off their season on September 1st at 4 PM with a home game against Capital University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This will be followed by another home match against Carroll University on September 5th at 5 PM. League play in the MIAA begins in late September for both teams.

About AstroTurf

For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf has revolutionized the game. The brand offers advanced, multi-sport, and specialized synthetic turf systems equipped with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams, and municipalities are choosing AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

About AstroTurf Great Lakes

AstroTurf Great Lakes stands as a national leader in sports construction, delivering elite solutions that enhance the performance and safety of sports facilities. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, AstroTurf Great Lakes continues to set the standard in sports facility construction and renovation.

Media Contact

Gary Jones, AstroTurf, 7065811253, [email protected], www.astroturf.com

Twitter

SOURCE AstroTurf