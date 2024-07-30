Zuper Achieves Major Milestones as Service Businesses Embrace and Reap the Benefits of Digital Transformation

We remain committed to empowering businesses with field operations to easily scale their growth with the industry's most flexible and customizable solution delivered with white-glove service and support. Post this

Zuper bookended 2023 with a $32M Series B investment. This has enabled the company to continue its growth trajectory into 2024 as it continues to expand into new geographies and industries including manufacturing, facility management, and renewable energy infrastructure maintenance. Zuper's momentum spotlights its core strength of incredible flexibility, unmatched commitment to service, and customizable integrations with other powerful productivity tools.

"Two years ago, we started to see a major uptick in service businesses adopting digital solutions to improve internal processes and provide their customers with the best possible experiences," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "In 2023 and 2024, these companies accelerated their digital transformation journeys as they began to realize the impact of these initiatives on their bottom line. We remain committed to empowering businesses with field operations to easily scale their growth with the industry's most flexible and customizable solution delivered with white-glove service and support."

12-Month YOY Highlights Include:

Funding:

Recent Customers Using Zuper's Platform:

Recent new customers include Garage Living, Alveole, Octopus Energy, and Cineplex.

New Product Integrations:

New Product Enhancements:

Industry Awards & Recognitions:

Zuper Team:

Appointed Seth Nesbitt as Chief Marketing Officer

as Chief Marketing Officer Appointed Chris Barone as SVP of Sales

To learn more about how your business can benefit from Zuper and to schedule a demo, visit: https://www.zuper.co/demo.

About Zuper

Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India. Learn more at Zuper at https://www.zuper.co/.

