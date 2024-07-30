Zuper Achieves Major Milestones as Service Businesses Embrace and Reap the Benefits of Digital Transformation

The company's rapid growth and momentum is fueled by continued high demand and product-market fit for the most adaptable field service management solution
SEATTLE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing service businesses with field operations, today released an overview of its recent achievements including a capstone $32M Series B funding round. In 2023, the company saw significant momentum as service businesses began to rapidly adopt automated digital solutions. This trend has continued in 2024 as the most innovative service businesses embraced digital transformation across all areas of operation.
Over the past year, the role that software and technology play in the field service industry has dramatically evolved from simple back-office management and employee tracking. Leaders in fast-growing businesses with field operations are increasingly embracing intelligent automation, including no-code tools, to streamline and scale their business processes and decision-making. Zuper's solution meets this market need and its product-market fit has spurred exponential growth for the company.
Zuper bookended 2023 with a $32M Series B investment. This has enabled the company to continue its growth trajectory into 2024 as it continues to expand into new geographies and industries including manufacturing, facility management, and renewable energy infrastructure maintenance. Zuper's momentum spotlights its core strength of incredible flexibility, unmatched commitment to service, and customizable integrations with other powerful productivity tools.
"Two years ago, we started to see a major uptick in service businesses adopting digital solutions to improve internal processes and provide their customers with the best possible experiences," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "In 2023 and 2024, these companies accelerated their digital transformation journeys as they began to realize the impact of these initiatives on their bottom line. We remain committed to empowering businesses with field operations to easily scale their growth with the industry's most flexible and customizable solution delivered with white-glove service and support."
12-Month YOY Highlights Include:
Funding:
- Additional $32M Series B raise led by FUSE with participation from Prime Ventures and other existing partners
Recent Customers Using Zuper's Platform:
- Recent new customers include Garage Living, Alveole, Octopus Energy, and Cineplex.
New Product Integrations:
- Integration with Avalara to Provide Automated Tax Management Capabilities for Field Service Teams
- Integration with Clyr to Provide Automated Expense Management Capabilities
- Integration with Freshworks to Enhance Customer Service Capabilities
New Product Enhancements:
- New customer portal
- New inventory management capabilities
- Updated job calendar
- New offline mode for the Zuper mobile app
Industry Awards & Recognitions:
- Recognized as a HubSpot Essential App for Customer Service
- Recognized as a Next Tech Titan at GeekWire's 15th Annual Awards Ceremony
Zuper Team:
- Appointed Seth Nesbitt as Chief Marketing Officer
- Appointed Chris Barone as SVP of Sales
To learn more about how your business can benefit from Zuper and to schedule a demo, visit: https://www.zuper.co/demo.
About Zuper
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India. Learn more at Zuper at https://www.zuper.co/.
Media Contact
Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected]
SOURCE Zuper
