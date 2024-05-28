Zuper Announces Integration with Avalara to Provide Automated Tax Management Capabilities for Field Service Teams

Streamlining operations and improving productivity through innovation and technology is a mission we share with Avalara, and combining the power of our platforms will enable our mutual customers with field service teams to save time and money, and create peace of mind around tax compliance. Post this

"Manually managing complex processes like sales tax for businesses takes focus away from deslighting customers and growing your business," said Anand Subbaraj, Zuper CEO. "Streamlining operations and improving productivity through innovation and technology is a mission we share with Avalara, and combining the power of our platforms will enable our mutual customers with field service teams to save time and money, and create peace of mind around tax compliance."

Avalara's end-to-end product and services suite includes Avalara AvaTax for sales and use tax calculations, Avalara Returns for returns filing, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management to address exempt sales and document management, and a range of additional compliance automation offerings, including Avalara Business Licenses, Avalara Tax Research, Avalara Property Tax and more.

Today's integration announcement underscores the essential need for businesses, especially those dealing with heavy transaction volume, to access proven tax compliance automation and become more efficient, save time and resources, and better allocate personnel to business building activities. This shift to smart automation can lead to better scalability and growth, and certainly increased compliance, including surety during audits.

"Zuper understands the needs of its customers, and their integration offering reduces complexity for field service businesses in many ways," said Meg Higgins, senior vice president of Global Partners at Avalara. "We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."

Avalara joins 60+ digital integrations offered with Zuper's ecosystem. For more information about the partnership visit: https://www.zuper.co/integrations/avalara

About Zuper

Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India. Learn more at Zuper at https://www.zuper.co/.

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

