Zuper Announces Integration with Clyr to Provide Automated Expense Management Capabilities to Organizations with Field Service Teams

"Manually managing and tracking expenses is time consuming and inefficient for employees in the field and back office bookkeeping. The ability to automate this process with real-time receipt capture and job coding is a massive time saver for organizations with field service workers that are constantly on the go and needing to purchase things at different job sites. Our integration with Clyr reinforces our commitment to partner with companies that help our customers increase efficiency and cost savings while focusing on the growth and success of their business," said Anand Subbaraj, Zuper CEO.

By integrating Zuper's field service functionalities with Clyr's automated expense management systems, organizations can streamline processes, enhance productivity, and tighten financial controls. Field service teams equipped with real-time expense tracking can promptly submit expenses by doing no more than taking a picture, enabling swift reimbursement and reducing administrative burden. Clyr offers integration with accounting platforms like QuickBooks Online, Xero, Zoho, and Sage Intacct. These functionalities mitigate the risk of manual entry errors, significantly reduce the burden for both field technicians and back-office teams and enhance management of job costs and budgets with more accuracy and efficiency than ever before.

"The current expense reporting process is broken because it relies heavily on outdated methods and manual intervention. Paper receipts, spreadsheets, and manual data entry consume valuable time and resources but also introduce significant risks of errors, delays, and non-compliance," said Omer Menashe, CEO of Clyr. "Our partnership with Zuper arms us with the capabilities to create tailored experiences for field service professionals while ensuring they feel confident that every dollar is accounted for, leading to informed financial decisions."

Clyr sits alongside 60+ key digital integrations offered within Zuper's ecosystem such as HubSpot, Freshdesk, and QuickBooks. Zuper's versatile and pairable platform allows businesses to have flexibility in their choice of individual tools, empowering them to select integrations based on their business goals.

About Zuper

Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India. Learn more at Zuper at https://www.zuper.co/.

About Clyr

Clyr is the leading expense management & spend automation platform for companies with on-the-go employees. With Clyr, companies save time, boost efficiency, and increase profit margins with automated, AI-driven, expense management and tracking. The platform provides businesses with complete visibility into expenses and the ability to know exactly how company funds are being spent – any time, anywhere. Robust reporting gives business owners the granularity they always needed, but never had easy access to. Clyr seamlessly integrates with current ERP, accounting, CRM and workflow tools to ensure a smooth work experience. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit https://clyr.io.

