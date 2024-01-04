Zuper Announces Integration with Freshworks for Businesses with Field Operations to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences On The Go

At Zuper, we work to provide solutions that help businesses with field service teams achieve this goal, and the integration with Freshworks will provide greater visibility into customer interactions and data, leading to more streamlined care and support." Post this

"At Freshworks, we are empowering businesses with the Freshworks Neo platform and enabling them to build integrations that help them scale their customer and employee experiences," said Doug Farber, Senior VP of Channels and Alliances at Freshworks. "Our partnership with Zuper gives Freshdesk customers the ability to expand their support capabilities to best meet the needs of users out in the field delighting their customers."

For fast-growing businesses with field service operations looking to empower their teams to operate efficiently and offer exceptional customer service at scale, Zuper's integration with Freshworks streamlines workflows and business processes. It also makes it easier to communicate with customers. Specific capabilities of the integration include:

Create work orders and service appointments on the go.

Dispatch the right field technicians for each individual job.

Monitor performance in the field.

Provide field technicians with a 360-degree view of the customer and their needs.

"Consistently delighting customers with exceptional service is the key to outperforming competitors today," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "At Zuper, we work to provide solutions that help businesses with field service teams achieve this goal, and the integration with Freshworks will provide greater visibility into customer interactions and data, leading to more streamlined care and support."

To learn more about how Zuper is meeting the needs of businesses in the field service industry, visit https://zuper.co/ and to view the integration on the Freshworks Marketplace visit https://www.freshworks.com/apps/freshdesk/zuper/.

About Freshworks Marketplace

Freshworks Marketplace is the SaaS Industry's First Fully-Integrated Customer Engagement Partner Ecosystem. Launched in 2018, the Marketplace consists of 400+ partners across 40+ countries who resell, customize, and implement solutions and support customers worldwide. Freshworks Marketplace features over 1000 apps developed by ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) and SIs (Systems Integrators).

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates AI-boosted business software anyone can use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products are designed to let everyone work more efficiently and deliver more value for immediate business impact. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 65,000 customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Klarna, and OfficeMax. For the freshest company news, visit http://www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

© 2023 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk and its associated logo are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third party of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

About Zuper

Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.

