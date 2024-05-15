Zuper Appoints B2B SaaS Expert as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Global Brand Awareness and Growth

After diving into Zuper's unique solution and strong market presence, I quickly realized the significant opportunity for product and brand focused growth strategies across industries and geographies. Post this

As Chief Marketing Officer, Nesbitt will focus on product, customer, and digital marketing strategies that drive brand awareness, lead generation and long-term retention. He will also play a key leadership role at Zuper, where he will help strengthen internal processes, foster creative thinking and execution, and cultivate a culture of excellence within the marketing team and beyond.

"Zuper is in a stage where a consistent and compelling message across every external touchpoint is vital to propel us to new heights," said Anand Subbaraj, Zuper CEO. "Seth's deep understanding of B2B software and long proven history of leading high-performance marketing teams at innovative companies will be invaluable to our growth plans, and we are fortunate to have him join the executive team."

Most recently, Nesbitt was at Icertis, where as Chief Marketing Officer he built out the marketing function including demand generation, product marketing, branding, positioning, partner and field marketing. During his time there, Nesbitt grew the company's brand footprint and leadership position in the $6B contract lifecycle management (CLM) market.

Previously, Nesbitt spent five years at Ecova, an energy and sustainability cloud software company, where he held a variety of leadership positions ranging from CMO to SVP of Sales and Marketing, and Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to Ecova, Nesbitt held executive level marketing and product marketing roles in the US and UK at Amdocs, a global provider of software solutions to the telecom industry.

"After diving into Zuper's unique solution and strong market presence, I quickly realized the significant opportunity for product and brand focused growth strategies across industries and geographies," said Nesbitt. "Coming from senior marketing and sales positions at innovative SaaS companies where my teams and I drove significant, multi-year business value, I look forward to replicating that success for Zuper's customers, employees, partners and investors."

Seth holds a B.A. in history from Macalester College, an M.B.A. from Oxford University and attended the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford University.

About Zuper

Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India. Learn more at Zuper at https://www.zuper.co/.

