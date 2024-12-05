Zuper Appoints Ramya Vijaya Ragavan to Lead Next-Level Customer Success Initiatives

I saw a tremendous opportunity to join Zuper at such an important stage of its growth journey Post this

"In today's hypercompetitive service landscape, customer success is not a department—it's a strategic imperative", said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "Ramya brings precisely the transformative leadership we need to not just meet customer expectations, but consistently exceed them. Her appointment signals our commitment to becoming the customer-centric field service management solution in the market."

"I saw a tremendous opportunity to join Zuper at such an important stage of its growth journey," said Ragavan. "My focus will be on creating a customer-first culture that drives real-world, meaningful outcomes and helps our customers thrive in today's fast-changing service landscape."

This strategic appointment underscores Zuper's dedication to customer-centric innovation and its ambition to solidify its position as a leader in the field service management industry.

About Zuper

Zuper is redefining field service operations with the industry's most advanced and intelligent field service management platform. Trusted by thousands of users worldwide and integrated with more than 60 best-in-class tech solutions, Zuper is empowering field service organizations with technology their teams love to use, helping them boost operational efficiency, enhance profitability, and increase revenue. Zuper provides fast-growing businesses with a competitive advantage, enabling them to delight customers in every interaction and drive growth. Operating since 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Zuper is on a mission to transform field teams into Zuper heroes.

For more information, visit http://www.zuper.co

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

SOURCE Zuper