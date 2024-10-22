Zuper Launches Powerful Project Management Solution to Optimize Field Service Job Progress, Productivity, and Profitability

With Zuper, we have a central hub for all of our contracts and projects. We love the Gantt view in the Projects module—it gives us and our clients a clear view of a project from start to finish. Post this

Zuper's project management caters to both SMBs and large enterprises, offering flexibility and scalability. For SMBs, the simplified job-based approach provides an intuitive, user-friendly way to organize jobs and manage projects without the complexity often found in traditional solutions. This allows smaller teams to efficiently track progress, assign responsibilities, and stay on top of deadlines. For enterprise businesses, Zuper offers advanced features like Gantt view and dependency management, which are essential for overseeing more intricate, long-term projects with multiple jobs, milestones, teams, and resources involved.

"Whether you're a company building an in-ground pool, installing a new HVAC system in a commercial building, or deploying a fiber optic network across an entire city, your project managers and field teams need a simple way to track jobs throughout the entire project lifecycle," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "Zuper Projects provides a visually intuitive way for cross-functional teams to collaborate and ensure complex projects stay on schedule and within budget."

Zuper Projects provides several topline benefits, enabling users to:

Keep Projects on Track: Businesses with field service teams can easily manage multi-phase projects by assigning resources, setting up milestones and dependencies, and tracking real-time progress. With Gantt and list views, users can easily visualize tasks and stay on top of a project's progress.

Manage Costs and Resources for Increased Profitability: Businesses can manage a project's financials with precise budgeting and invoicing. Users can track project costs by adding required inventory while monitoring budgets through estimates and invoices. Zuper also plans to introduce progressive invoicing to bill customers incrementally in phases.

Stay Connected and Productive, Anywhere: Businesses can access project details and update statuses on the go with Zuper's Mobile App. Project managers and field technicians can manage tasks, log time, and stay connected from anywhere.

"Before Zuper, we tracked everything on Excel spreadsheets, which made managing large projects difficult," said Daron Procopio, Operations Manager, OnIT Technology Solutions Inc. "With Zuper, we have a central hub for all of our contracts and projects. We love the Gantt view in the Projects module—it gives us and our clients a clear view of a project from start to finish. The mobile app has made it simple for our technicians to quickly jump into a project and troubleshoot an issue because all the data is at their fingertips."

For more information about Zuper's new project management capabilities and specific features, visit https://www.zuper.co/project-management.

About Zuper

Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India. Learn more at Zuper at https://www.zuper.co/.

