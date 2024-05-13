Zuper Named Next Tech Titan at GeekWire's 15th Annual Awards Ceremony Honoring The Pacific Northwest's Best in Tech

This award affirms our work and the quality of solution we are building at Zuper to empower organizations with field service teams to scale and modernize their businesses. Post this

Previous Next Tech Titan award winners have gone on to achieve considerable success. Honorees include:

Tableau Software, a data visualization company acquired by Salesforce

Avalara, a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), an enterprise work management platform that empowers companies of all sizes to scale and deliver value

Rover, the world's largest online marketplace that connects pet parents with pet providers

This award comes on the heels of significant company momentum as service businesses are rapidly adopting automated digital solutions and embracing digital transformation across all areas of operation. The 2024 Next Tech Titan award underscores Zuper's success and follows other recent company news, including being named an Essential App for Customer Service in 2024 by Hubspot and its $32M Series B investment.

Zuper competed against leading finalists including serverless data analytics platform, MotherDuck; feature management platform, Statsig; virtual reality community and gaming platform, RecRoom (also a 2023 finalist); and social impact platform Submittable.

In addition to toasting the Next Tech Titan, GeekWire presented awards for excellence in technology and innovation in the 15 categories including: Startup of the Year, Workplace of the Year, CEO of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Hardware of the Year and more. To see the full list of winners click here.

About Zuper

Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India. Learn more at Zuper at http://www.zuper.co.

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

SOURCE Indicate Media