Zuper Named Next Tech Titan at GeekWire's 15th Annual Awards Ceremony Honoring The Pacific Northwest's Best in Tech

Zuper CEO Anand Subaraj accepted the award at the GeekWire awards reception in Seattle on Thursday night
SEATTLE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing service businesses with field operations, is celebrating its recognition as GeekWire's 2024 Next Tech Titan. The prestigious award spotlights up and coming companies that are shaping the future of tech innovation in the Pacific Northwest. For this year's event on May 9, GeekWire received hundreds of nominations that a panel of judges reviewed and more than 20,000 people voted on.
"This award affirms our work and the quality of solution we are building at Zuper to empower organizations with field service teams to scale and modernize their businesses," said Anand Subaraj, Zuper CEO. "We are grateful for the recognition by GeekWire and the ongoing support of the entire Zuper team, our customers, partners, investors, and the larger Pacific Northwest tech community."
Previous Next Tech Titan award winners have gone on to achieve considerable success. Honorees include:
- Tableau Software, a data visualization company acquired by Salesforce
- Avalara, a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes
- Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), an enterprise work management platform that empowers companies of all sizes to scale and deliver value
- Rover, the world's largest online marketplace that connects pet parents with pet providers
This award comes on the heels of significant company momentum as service businesses are rapidly adopting automated digital solutions and embracing digital transformation across all areas of operation. The 2024 Next Tech Titan award underscores Zuper's success and follows other recent company news, including being named an Essential App for Customer Service in 2024 by Hubspot and its $32M Series B investment.
Zuper competed against leading finalists including serverless data analytics platform, MotherDuck; feature management platform, Statsig; virtual reality community and gaming platform, RecRoom (also a 2023 finalist); and social impact platform Submittable.
In addition to toasting the Next Tech Titan, GeekWire presented awards for excellence in technology and innovation in the 15 categories including: Startup of the Year, Workplace of the Year, CEO of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Hardware of the Year and more. To see the full list of winners click here.
About Zuper
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India. Learn more at Zuper at http://www.zuper.co.
Media Contact
Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com
SOURCE Indicate Media
Share this article