Zuper Secures $32M Series B to Fuel Exponential Growth and Market Dominance with its Field Service Management Platform

The Series B round from our existing partners is a testament to our scalability, strong product market fit and world class execution. This will help us reach the next level of growth by expanding the footprint and providing our solution to the most innovative service businesses globally. Post this

The FSM market is mature, with many solutions that solely target specific types and sizes of service organizations. In many cases, these solutions only focus on back-office management or tracking field workers. Zuper fills this market gap with a solution designed for a wide range of service businesses and that addresses the entire value chain including operational efficiency, employee productivity, customer experience, and top-line growth. Zuper's product-market fit, obsession with customer success, and customizable integrations has catalyzed significant secular growth for the company.

"Zuper's mission from the start was to empower fast-growing service companies with a solution they can use to modernize and scale their field services operation and provide their customers with the best experience possible," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO at Zuper. "We have had a tremendous growth journey in the last 24 months and are seeing huge momentum driven by the demand from our customers. The Series B round from our existing partners is a testament to our scalability, strong product market fit and world class execution. This will help us reach the next level of growth by expanding the footprint and providing our solution to the most innovative service businesses globally."

The Series B investment brings the total raised to $46.1M. With the investment, Zuper will focus on scaling growth globally and bringing innovative solutions to market, including Zuper's Intelligent Virtual Assistant (ZIVA), the industry's first generative-AI powered chatbot for field service operations. The company is expanding upmarket and serving both the mid-market and the larger customers across multiple industries like Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Facility and Property Maintenance and Residential Services. Zuper has grown its headcount by 3X in 2023 and plans to continue hiring aggressively in 2024.

As previous investors, we are impressed by Zuper's exponential and best-in-class growth over the past 24 months," said FUSE General Partner Kellan Carter. "With this investment, we are doubling down on our belief in Zuper's potential to help organizations with field service operations maximize their revenue while providing the best possible customer experience.

"As early investors in Zuper, we've watched the company grow tremendously. It has built out a stellar executive team and expanded its industry expertise into new and emerging industries such as solar energy and electric vehicles," said Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner at Prime Venture Partners. "Our follow-on investment in the company is a testament to Zuper's strong upward momentum."

For more information and a demo about how fast-growing service companies can use Zuper to modernize and scale their field services operation and provide their customers with the best customer experience possible, visit: Book a Free Demo Now

About Zuper

Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at Zuper

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

SOURCE Zuper