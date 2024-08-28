Zuper's Reimagined Dispatch Board Brings Recurring Route Capabilities and More Flexible Workflows to Field Service Customers

By streamlining these processes, we're not only increasing technician utilization but also enhancing overall operational efficiency, enabling our customers to meet their peak season demands more effectively. Post this

Key Features of the New Dispatch Board:

Route-based Dispatching: With recurring routes, service businesses can create and manage routes based on geolocation, capacity, and cadence with a single click.

Centralized View: The Dispatch Board offers a centralized view of the dispatcher's queue, technician's availability, and real-time location intelligence, ensuring seamless management of resources between the back office and field staff.

Flexibility: The system adapts to unique business requirements, allowing workers to dispatch based on schedules, technician credentials, specific job requirements, or routes.

Zuper's dispatching system differentiates itself by enabling users to identify the right on-field technician by considering multiple attributes, such as the proximity of jobs to existing routes/technicians, technician availability, and route capacity (i.e., travel durations). This intelligent automation operates in the background, providing customers with the information they need to make the best decisions for their operations at a glance. This eliminates the redundancy of creating the same schedules weekly, saving time for both dispatchers and back office teams.

The recurring routes feature is particularly beneficial for industries where routine maintenance is a core part of operations. Zuper offers multiple dispatching options tailored to each business's unique needs. The highlight of the newest update is the route-based dispatching feature, now available to both new and existing customers.

"We've seen significant interest in a solution for automating repetitive scheduling tasks, allowing dispatchers and back-office teams to focus on more strategic activities. The introduction of recurring routes eliminates the need to recreate the same route each week, while maintaining the flexibility for last-minute changes and emergencies," said Anand Subaraj, CEO of Zuper. "By streamlining these processes, we're not only increasing technician utilization but also enhancing overall operational efficiency, enabling our customers to meet their peak season demands more effectively."

About Zuper

Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Operating since 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India. Learn more at Zuper at https://www.zuper.co/.

