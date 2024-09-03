Zuri Dental, Formerly Rockville Cosmetic & Family Dental Center, Introduces Its New Website

At Zuri Dental we take pride in staying current with technological advances by investing in cutting-edge equipment and regular updates to our patient interface. We aim to provide both efficient care and excellent treatment to each and every patient because they deserve it and we care. Post this

Dr. Maina was born in Kenya and spent her childhood in Baltimore before pursuing her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. After obtaining her medical credentials she practiced in Washington, D.C. before establishing a practice in her home state of Maryland.

At Zuri Dental, Dr. Maina and her team utilize the latest evidence-based technology to achieve exceptional patient outcomes. As a modern digital dental practice, Zuri Dental is equipped with reduced-radiation digital X-rays, state-of-the-art digital oral scanners, and painless intraoral cameras.

According to Dr. Maina, "We have taken every step to make Zuri Dental a modern dental practice. As such, we take pride in staying current with technological advances by investing in cutting-edge equipment and regular updates to our patient interface. We go the extra step to make certain we eliminate the anxiety and stress that frequently accompanies medical care. We also firmly believe that our state-of-the-art technology is no substitute for providing personalized, friendly, patient-centric service. At Zuri Dental, we aim to provide both efficient care and excellent treatment to each and every patient because they deserve it and we care."

Dr. Maina is supported by a highly experienced team of dental assistants, hygienists, and administrative staff. Catering to a wide variety of dental insurance plans, Zuri Dental also accepts major credit cards and CareCredit financing. They do what it takes to serve their patients including offering mild sedation for patients who are fearful of receiving vital dental care.

Zuri Dental's aim is to provide comprehensive dental treatment under one roof including general dentistry, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and facial aesthetic treatments. Additional services include:

Oral Exams and Cleanings

Dental Sealants

Custom Oral Appliances

Root Canal Treatment

Dental Fillings

Dental Crowns

Scaling & Root Planing for Gum Disease

Dental Bridges

Dental Veneers

Teeth Whitening

Invisalign & Clear Aligners

Cosmetic Bonding

Smile Makeover

Full Mouth Reconstruction

Microabrasion

Neurotoxin (i.e. Botox) & Filler (i.e. Juvederm)

Nitrous Oxide

About Zuri Dental

Zuri Dental (https://www.rockvilledental.com) is a comprehensive general, restorative, and cosmetic dental practice treating patients of all ages. The office is located at 6211 Executive Blvd., Rockville, MD 20852. To learn more, call 301-468-9001.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/

SOURCE Zuri Dental