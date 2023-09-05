Zurple Launches Pipeline Boost: A Social Media Leads Product Offering Real Estate Agents Quick, Steady Growth

"Pipeline Boost offers a solution that both drives growth during today's low-inventory market and is priced accessibly for the many agents who are currently facing serious budget constraints." Tweet this

With the combined benefits of done-for-you advertising and automated client generation, Pipeline Boost maximizes return on investment by enabling real estate professionals to achieve quick and steady growth with a high volume of leads, all while saving time and keeping costs to an affordable minimum.

Additionally, Zurple's automation platform further enhances Pipeline Boost customers' lead-to-client conversion potential. As the lead expresses genuine interest in moving forward with the home-buying process, Zurple's automated, intelligent system works like a personal assistant that monitors lead activity and sends tailored, timely property updates and email and SMS messages to spark conversations. When a lead makes an inquiry that requires personalized attention, the agent is notified and provided with the lead's accurate contact information as collected via the lead-capture form. Thus, the system works on the agent's behalf to provide prime opportunities for generating not only more leads but also more clients.

"We're thrilled to announce the release of Pipeline Boost," said Kerm Foltz, Zurple's Vice President of Revenue Operations. "Since the start, we've been committed to using automated lead nurture technology to help real estate agents build authentic relationships with ready-to-engage leads. We're able to deliver on that promise now more than ever by offering a solution that both drives growth during today's low-inventory market and is priced accessibly for the many agents who are currently facing serious budget constraints."

Zurple has been recognized industry-wide for combining lead insights with behavior-based follow-up to effectively convert leads into real estate clients. Most recently, HousingWire included Zurple on its 2023 "Tech100 List," recognizing Zurple as a business that is "changing the home sales process forever" and "leading the way toward a more innovative and efficient housing market." Following the successful launch in June 2023 of Auto Listings, Zurple's seller client generation solution, Pipeline Boost is now the company's third real estate leads product. With budget-friendly packages starting at $300 for a minimum of 30 exclusive leads per month, it is now available to all new and current customers. Learn more about Pipeline Boost on Zurple.com.

Working to simplify the agent's day-to-day life, Zurple has been a leading provider of intelligent real estate marketing automation tools since 2009, empowering thousands of real estate professionals across North America to generate leads, expand their sphere, and build their personal brand. Since 2015, it has been part of the Constellation Real Estate Group, a division of Constellation Software, Inc. Powering over 500,000 agents, brokerages, franchises, and MLSs across the U.S. and Canada, the Constellation Real Estate Group portfolio continues to offer the real estate industry's broadest set of technology solutions year after year. For more information about Zurple, visit Zurple.com.

