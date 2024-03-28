Zventus Expands Through VendorMatch, Bringing Expert Solutions to More Businesses

"Zventus is honored to join VendorMatch, aligning with Celent's mission to connect businesses with solutions for growth and innovation. Zventus empowers companies to unlock efficiency and execute new ideas," says Angel Alban, President of Zventus. Post this

"Zventus is honored to join VendorMatch, aligning with Celent's mission to connect businesses with solutions for growth and innovation. Zventus empowers companies to unlock efficiency and execute new ideas," says Angel Alban, President of Zventus.

Unleash the full potential of Zventus's comprehensive offerings and discover how Zventus can help your business achieve its goals. Visit https://www.zventus.com/ today. Celent's VendorMatch can be found here: https://www.celent.com/vendormatch/discovery/vendors/zventus

About Zventus:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Zventus empowers Fortune 500 and mid-market enterprises to achieve strategic, operational, and technological excellence. By leveraging proven strategies and world-class outsourcing solutions, Zventus helps clients unlock efficiency gains of up to 50%. Led by a team of seasoned industry veterans with deep expertise in insurance, finance, and healthcare, Zventus tailors solutions specifically for leading global brands. Committed to the highest security standards, Zventus prioritizes data protection with concurrent HIPAA, HITECH, and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications. Partnering with Zventus embarks businesses on a journey towards transformative excellence.

Media Contact

Alma Valenzuela, Zventus, +1 877-834-9745, [email protected], www.zventus.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Zventus