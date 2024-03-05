Zventus Maintains Highest Security Standards with Renewed Certifications in HIPAA, HITECH, and SOC 2 Type 2

Zventus recertified for SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, and HITECH compliance, demonstrating continued commitment to data security and industry regulations.
LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zventus, a preeminent global provider of business and technology outsourcing solutions, is pleased to announce its successful recertification for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) compliance. This noteworthy achievement reinforces Zventus's unwavering commitment to safeguarding client data and adhering to the strictest industry security regulations.
Marvin Bantugan, CTO of Zventus, added, "We commend our team for their exceptional commitment to upholding these rigorous security standards. Their dedication plays a crucial role in ensuring the continued trust of our insurance, finance, and healthcare clients and partners."
The extensive SOC 2 Type 2 + HIPAA/HITECH examination, conducted by A-LIGN ASSURANCE, evaluated Zventus against the 2017 Trust Services Criteria and the HIPAA and HITECH regulations. This recertification demonstrates Zventus's commitment to robust security practices and compliance with evolving data privacy standards, including GDPR and CCPA.
"As a trusted provider of SOC 2, HIPAA, and HITECH solutions, these renewed certifications provide our clients the peace of mind that their sensitive information is secured by the highest industry standards," said Angel Alban, President of Zventus.
About Zventus:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Zventus empowers Fortune 500 and mid-market enterprises to achieve strategic, operational, and technological excellence. By leveraging proven strategies and world-class outsourcing solutions, Zventus helps clients unlock efficiency gains of up to 50%. Led by a team of seasoned industry veterans with deep expertise in insurance, finance, and healthcare, Zventus tailors solutions specifically for leading global brands. Committed to the highest security standards, Zventus prioritizes data protection with concurrent HIPAA, HITECH, and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications. Partnering with Zventus embarks businesses on a journey towards transformative excellence.
About A-LIGN:
A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 22301 Certification.
