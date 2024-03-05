Zventus Maintains Highest Security Standards with Renewed Certifications in HIPAA, HITECH, and SOC 2 Type 2

"We commend our team for their exceptional commitment to upholding these rigorous security standards." - Said Marvin Bantugan, CTO of Zventus. Post this

The extensive SOC 2 Type 2 + HIPAA/HITECH examination, conducted by A-LIGN ASSURANCE, evaluated Zventus against the 2017 Trust Services Criteria and the HIPAA and HITECH regulations. This recertification demonstrates Zventus's commitment to robust security practices and compliance with evolving data privacy standards, including GDPR and CCPA.

"As a trusted provider of SOC 2, HIPAA, and HITECH solutions, these renewed certifications provide our clients the peace of mind that their sensitive information is secured by the highest industry standards," said Angel Alban, President of Zventus.

For more information, visit https://www.zventus.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Zventus:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Zventus empowers Fortune 500 and mid-market enterprises to achieve strategic, operational, and technological excellence. By leveraging proven strategies and world-class outsourcing solutions, Zventus helps clients unlock efficiency gains of up to 50%. Led by a team of seasoned industry veterans with deep expertise in insurance, finance, and healthcare, Zventus tailors solutions specifically for leading global brands. Committed to the highest security standards, Zventus prioritizes data protection with concurrent HIPAA, HITECH, and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications. Partnering with Zventus embarks businesses on a journey towards transformative excellence.

About A-LIGN:

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 22301 Certification.

Media Contact

Alma Valenzuela, Zventus, +1 877-834-9745, [email protected], https://www.zventus.com/

