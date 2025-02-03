Zwickler E-Commerce Store Expands Offerings To Add More Hard To Find Replacement Parts

"We've seen an industry-wide growing need for quick-turn, high-quality stainless steel components and equipment that can be ordered on-demand. We created Zwickler to address this need," says Thad Fisco, Founder and CEO of Portland Kettle Works, Zwickler's parent company. Post this

"We've seen an industry-wide growing need for quick-turn, high-quality stainless steel components and equipment that can be ordered on-demand. We created Zwickler to address this need," says Thad Fisco, Founder and CEO of Portland Kettle Works, Zwickler's parent company. "The e-commerce site offers a robust selection of 316 and 304 stainless steel components, and we will custom make or locate hard to find parts. Now, with the addition of mixing and storage tanks, Zwickler is increasingly a go-to for industrial liquid processing operations."

The Zwickler store is designed for quality and convenience. All products are manufactured by Portland Kettle Works or sourced from reputable manufacturers to meet the highest industry standards. From sanitary fittings to complex processing systems, Zwickler has everything a liquid processing operation needs, with more products added on a regular basis. Ordering is easy online and offers a variety of payment and shipping options.

"For hardware, componentry, and now standardized tanks and mixing units, the store is as simple to use as Amazon," says Fisco. "For items that require some level of customization, we also provide streamlined ordering options through the site. Our industry-leading service continues to help clients resolve their needs and find solutions faster."

Backed by the expertise of Portland Kettle Works, Zwickler is a premier supplier for all liquid processing needs and include:

316 Stainless Steel Components

Designed for industries where reliability and corrosion resistance is critical, 316 stainless steel components found on Zwickler meet the highest standards for high pressure environments. Zwickler offers a diverse range of butt weld components, carbonation stones, manways, TC fittings, and valves made to ensure long-lasting durability and exceptional performance.

Process Control Components

Vital for ensuring precision and efficiency in liquid processing systems, Zwickler offers a range of essential parts such as carbonation stones, flow meters and sensors, gauges, hoses, probes and valves. When monitoring, measuring and controlling various aspects of processing operations, these components help maintain consistent product quality and operational safety.

Pumps and Pump Fittings

The site offers a comprehensive selection of pumps, motors, seal kits and replacement parts designed to meet various industrial and commercial needs. This includes a wide range of centrifugal, rotary, piston pumps, and high-performance motors perfect for fluid transfer, chemical processing and other demanding applications.

Industrial Mixers

From food and beverage to industrial processing of chemicals, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics or metal refining, Zwickler has a regular rotation of mixers for totes or drums. Every mixer is customizable, and Zwickler can provide custom mixer configuration to best suit the application.

Custom Order Stainless Steel Tanks

Zwickler recently added the ability for customers to order 316 and 304 stainless steel mixing and storage tanks that can be customized for various applications. Through a simple form fill, customers select their tank size, material and pressure requirements. All tanks engineered for durability and compliance with industry standards.

Media Contact

Lani Hayward, Portland Kettle Works, 1 (503) 314-7134, [email protected], https://portlandkettleworks.com

SOURCE Portland Kettle Works