Zygomatic Implants Show Promising Results in Patients With Severe Maxillary Atrophy

Researchers from the University of Zurich and collaborating institutions published a retrospective study in the Journal of Oral Implantology evaluating long-term outcomes of two zygomatic implant techniques—quad-zygoma and hybrid-zygoma—for patients with severe maxillary atrophy. Analyzing 262 implants with an average follow-up of 67.6 months, the study reported a 96.9% overall survival rate, with biological complications such as sinusitis occurring in 27.6% of patients and technical complications in 6.5% of cases. Despite complication rates, patient satisfaction was high, with 94.7% of survey respondents saying they were satisfied and would choose the procedure again, supporting zygomatic implants as a viable long-term alternative to traditional implant approaches for extensive bone loss.
GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journal of Oral Implantology – In dentistry, patients with severe maxillary atrophy present significant functional and aesthetic challenges because traditional dental implants are often insufficient due to extreme bone loss. Individuals with inadequate bone volume often have limited treatment options, leaving many unable to benefit from dental implants without extensive grafting procedures. In recent years, zygomatic implants have emerged as a promising alternative; however, the literature remains limited regarding the long-term reliability, potential complications, and patient satisfaction associated with two established zygomatic implant techniques.
Researchers from the University of Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, the Center for Clinical Research and Evidence Synthesis in Oral Tissue Regeneration in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Ärzte- und Zahnärztehaus Glarus Süd in Schwanden, Switzerland, and Cranio Faciales Centrum in Aarau, Switzerland recently published a retrospective study in the Journal of Oral Implantology examining patient outcomes when using zygomatic implant techniques.
Lead author Leonardo Mancini, DDS, PhD, and colleagues state, "The primary objective of this study was to evaluate the survival rate of zygomatic implants following two distinct surgical approaches: (i) the quad-zygoma and (ii) hybrid-zygoma approaches. Secondary outcomes included the assessment of biological and technical complications."
The study analyzed 262 zygomatic implants, 220 placed in the quad-zygoma group and 42 in the hybrid-zygoma group, with an average follow-up period of 67.6 months. Researchers focused on the biological complications of sinusitis and soft tissue problems, while technical issues were defined as those related to bridge fractures, loose screws, or abutment fractures.
Results showed an overall implant survival rate of 96.9%, with only eight failures. Researchers also reported biological complications in 27.6% of patients, most commonly sinusitis, and technical complications in 6.5% of cases, including screw fractures and loosening. Despite these issues, patient feedback remained overwhelmingly positive. Among the 40 patients (51.3%) who completed a satisfaction survey, the majority (94.7%) expressed high satisfaction with their outcomes and indicated they would choose to undergo the procedure again.
Overall, the study confirms that both quad- and hybrid-zygoma techniques offer promising long-term results for individuals with extensive maxillary atrophy. Mancini and colleagues conclude that "Zygomatic implants provide a viable alternative for the rehabilitation of atrophic maxillae. Although they are associated with a higher incidence of biological and mechanical complications than conventional techniques, the long-term survival rates of both implants and their corresponding prostheses remain favorable. Moreover, both the hybrid and quad zygoma approaches have demonstrated high survival rates and strong patient acceptance."
Full text of the article, "Zygomatic Implants in Severe Maxillary Atrophy: 5.5-year Retrospective Analysis of 262 Cases," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 51, No. 6, 2025, is available at joionline.org.
