Zygomatic Implants Show Promising Results in Patients With Severe Maxillary Atrophy

Lead author Leonardo Mancini, DDS, PhD, and colleagues state, "The primary objective of this study was to evaluate the survival rate of zygomatic implants following two distinct surgical approaches: (i) the quad-zygoma and (ii) hybrid-zygoma approaches. Secondary outcomes included the assessment of biological and technical complications."

The study analyzed 262 zygomatic implants, 220 placed in the quad-zygoma group and 42 in the hybrid-zygoma group, with an average follow-up period of 67.6 months. Researchers focused on the biological complications of sinusitis and soft tissue problems, while technical issues were defined as those related to bridge fractures, loose screws, or abutment fractures.

Results showed an overall implant survival rate of 96.9%, with only eight failures. Researchers also reported biological complications in 27.6% of patients, most commonly sinusitis, and technical complications in 6.5% of cases, including screw fractures and loosening. Despite these issues, patient feedback remained overwhelmingly positive. Among the 40 patients (51.3%) who completed a satisfaction survey, the majority (94.7%) expressed high satisfaction with their outcomes and indicated they would choose to undergo the procedure again.

Overall, the study confirms that both quad- and hybrid-zygoma techniques offer promising long-term results for individuals with extensive maxillary atrophy. Mancini and colleagues conclude that "Zygomatic implants provide a viable alternative for the rehabilitation of atrophic maxillae. Although they are associated with a higher incidence of biological and mechanical complications than conventional techniques, the long-term survival rates of both implants and their corresponding prostheses remain favorable. Moreover, both the hybrid and quad zygoma approaches have demonstrated high survival rates and strong patient acceptance."

Full text of the article, "Zygomatic Implants in Severe Maxillary Atrophy: 5.5-year Retrospective Analysis of 262 Cases," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 51, No. 6, 2025, is available at joionline.org.

