Zylo Announces SaaSMe 2025 to Showcase Expert Strategies for Managing SaaS in the Age of AI and Software Complexity

The world's largest global SaaS Management event returns, featuring Gartner® Vice President Analyst Tom Cipolla with insights on transforming SaaS risk into opportunity

INDIANAPOLIS, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, today announced the return of SaaSMe, the world's largest global event dedicated to SaaS Management. Now in its fifth year, SaaSMe 2025 will take place on April 15 for all attendees, followed by an exclusive customer day on May 13.

As AI tools proliferate and licensing models grow more complex, the risk of waste, inefficiency, and compliance challenges compounds—making SaaS Management more critical than ever. SaaSMe 2025 will provide a practical framework to drive better financial and operational outcomes, unlocking a more efficient, resilient business. This year's theme, "Transform Risk into Opportunity," will focus on turning hidden risks into cost savings, stronger governance, and greater efficiency with insights from top industry leaders.

SaaSMe 2025 will feature keynote speaker Tom Cipolla, Vice President Analyst at Gartner®, alongside SaaS Management experts and enterprise leaders from Salesforce, Zoetis, Capgemini, UKG, Relativity, and more. SaaSMe is virtual and free to attend, making it easy for attendees to access expert insights from anywhere.

"Never before have organizations faced such complex licensing models, and the shift to consumption-based pricing is increasing cost unpredictability. The explosive growth of AI and the rise of decentralized purchasing only heighten these risks. Now is the time to take control with a proven SaaS Management framework," said Ben Pippenger, co-founder of Zylo.

"SaaSMe brings together the brightest minds from around the globe in IT, Procurement, and SAM to share real-world insights for reducing risk and waste," said Meredith Albertson, CMO at Zylo. "Our goal is to give enterprise leaders the strategies they need to manage software complexity and convert risk into measurable business success."

Featured sessions include:

SaaS Sprawl: How to Transform Risk into Opportunity (and Save Money)

Accelerating Value with the Enterprise SaaS Management Framework

Simplifying License Complexity in the Age of AI and Consumption Pricing

Executive Panel: Navigating the Convergence of Cloud, AI, and SaaS

How to Measure What Matters: Essential KPIs for SaaS Management Success

The Power of a Complete SaaS System of Record

Driving Software Savings and Efficiency with Data

Recently, Zylo was recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms. Zylo believes this industry recognition signifies a major milestone in the maturation and growth of the SaaS Management market, validating the critical business need for visibility and control over sprawling SaaS portfolios. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

Learn more and register for SaaSMe here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, By Tom Cipolla, Yolanda Harris, Jaswant Kalay, Dan Wilson, Ron Blair, Lina Al Dana, 4 September 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zylo

Zylo is the leader in enterprise SaaS Management, bringing order to SaaS sprawl and redefining how organizations manage software. Its platform empowers organizations to manage SaaS at scale by providing the visibility, prescriptive insights, and expertise necessary to optimize their software investments. Powered by the industry's largest dataset of 40 million SaaS licenses and $40 billion in SaaS spend, Zylo unlocks significant cost savings, mitigates business risk, and maximizes software value. Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, innovative companies such as AbbVie, Adobe, Atlassian, Intuit, Salesforce, and Yahoo trust Zylo to confidently manage their SaaS portfolios.

Having raised more than $72.5M to date, Zylo is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Baird Capital's Venture Team, Spring Lake Equity Partners, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and Coupa Ventures. For more information, visit Zylo.com.

