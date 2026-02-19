Zylo Delivers a Record Year of Enterprise Growth and Category Leadership

Record client growth and expansion, market momentum, and agentic innovation reinforce Zylo's leadership in the enterprise

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, today announced a standout 2025 defined by accelerated enterprise growth, with expansion revenue increasing 284% year over year. The company added a record number of new clients, including numerous Global 2000 organizations, and achieved the largest client expansion to date, reinforcing its position as the system of record for enterprise SaaS.

"Zylo's mission is to drive business-critical outcomes by maximizing the impact of every SaaS dollar spent," said D. Wayne Poole, COO of Zylo. "In today's AI-fueled landscape, SaaS Management is no longer a luxury—it is pivotal for execution, and Zylo is leading this fast-paced shift."

Industry Recognition and Momentum

For the second consecutive year, Zylo was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms, positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision. The company was also recognized as the only "Customers' Choice" provider in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" report for SaaS Management Platforms, where 93% of Zylo clients indicated a willingness to recommend the platform—the highest among all evaluated vendors.

This momentum also extended across growth, innovation, and culture. Over the past year, Zylo was:

Named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies for the fourth consecutive year

Named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list, ranking among the highest-scoring companies nationwide

Awarded a Stevie® Award at the 2025 American Business Awards® for its SaaSMe Unfiltered podcast, described by judges as a benchmark for thought leadership in SaaS Management

Selected as a 2026 Mira Awards finalist for TechPoint Tech Innovation of the Year

Recognized as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Indiana

Advancing Agentic SaaS Management

In 2025, Zylo laid the foundation for agentic SaaS Management, introducing AI-powered capabilities designed to reduce manual effort while strengthening governance.

New releases included AI Smart Filters, the Contract Assist Agent, and AI Controls. These capabilities enable teams to generate custom reports using natural language, extract key contract metadata in minutes, and centrally manage how Zylo's AI features are enabled across their SaaS Management programs. Built for transparency and human oversight, Zylo's AI ensures teams can act with confidence while staying in control.

Additionally, Zylo expanded its platform to support consumption-based pricing models, delivering deeper visibility into usage-driven spend and helping enterprises anticipate cost volatility as AI and variable licensing models gain traction.

The company also launched a refreshed Enterprise API and expanded integrations across Jira ITSM, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, extending its system of record into enterprise workflows and enabling automated renewal management and license reclamation. Application Activity History updates further reinforced auditability and data integrity across the platform.

Industry Leadership Through Events and Research

Over the past year, Zylo continued to drive industry conversation through its flagship event and annual research.

The company hosted its fifth annual SaaSMe, the world's largest global event dedicated to SaaS Management, bringing together IT, Procurement, and Software Asset Management leaders to address rising complexity driven by AI adoption, decentralized purchasing, and consumption-based pricing.

Zylo also released the eighth annual SaaS Management Index, built on the industry's largest dataset spanning 40M licenses and $75B in spend. The report surfaces enterprise SaaS trends at scale, equipping leaders with benchmarks to manage renewal risk, spending volatility, and portfolio complexity.

Built for What's Next

Zylo's momentum carried directly into 2026 at its annual Zylo Kickoff (ZKO) in Indianapolis, bringing together employees from across the country to align around bold innovation, operational excellence, and measurable client outcomes. Building on a record-setting year, the company enters 2026 focused on advancing agentic SaaS Management at enterprise scale and driving even stronger business results for its clients.

