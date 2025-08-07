Zylo Is a Two-Time Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms

Positioned furthest in vision and highest in execution for the second year in a row

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms for the second consecutive year.

According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well-positioned for tomorrow. The Gartner Magic Quadrant positioned Zylo furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision and highest for Ability to Execute for the second year in a row.

As SaaS usage continues to accelerate, the need for centralized SaaS Management has never been more urgent. The Gartner report discusses the following strategic planning assumptions:

Through 2027, organizations that fail to centrally manage SaaS life cycles will remain five times more susceptible to a cyberincident or data loss, due to incomplete visibility into SaaS usage and configuration.

Through 2027, organizations that fail to attain centralized visibility and coordinate SaaS life cycles will overspend on SaaS by at least 25%, due to unused entitlements and unnecessary, overlapping tools.

Through 2028, over 70% of organizations will centralize SaaS application management using a SaaS management platform (SMP), an increase from less than 30% in 2025.

"We're proud to be named a two-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms," said Meredith Albertson, CMO of Zylo. "As a Leader in the inaugural report last year and now again this year, we believe this recognition reflects our sustained and proven advancement in both vision and execution. We plan to keep innovating and delivering the visibility, immense cost savings, and control that drive tangible business impact for today's enterprise organizations, while helping them mitigate risk and strengthen compliance across their SaaS portfolios."

Enterprise leaders recognize Zylo not only for driving cost savings and efficiency, but also for delivering an exceptional client experience. As shared on Gartner Peer Insights™:

"From the onset, Zylo demonstrated a commitment to our success, taking the time to understand our needs, prioritize them, and establish clear, achievable goals tailored to our vision of success. This dedication and strategic approach have truly set them apart as an exceptional vendor," said an Information Security Manager in IT Security and Risk Management at a company with $500M - $1B in revenue.

- in revenue. "Zylo has been instrumental in our SaaS product and license management. Its ability to consolidate data and provide valuable insights and recommendations has highlighted critical use cases, while significantly reducing manual effort and saving thousands of dollars," said a Director of Operations at a software company with $500M - $1B in revenue.

Zylo believes it was recognized for continuing to be the platform of choice for global enterprises seeking to reduce costs at scale and mitigate risk. Key differentiators include:

A proven track record of helping the world's most innovative brands reclaim millions in wasted SaaS spend and drive measurable, recurring savings.

AI-driven discovery powered by a model trained on over $2 trillion in SaaS spend, refined over nearly a decade to deliver unmatched visibility across even the most complex environments.

in SaaS spend, refined over nearly a decade to deliver unmatched visibility across even the most complex environments. A platform built on trusted, high-integrity data that supports confident decisions on license reclamation, renewals, and long-term cost optimization.

Enterprise-grade infrastructure designed to handle the decentralization and scale of global organizations.

Nearly a decade of experience helping enterprises achieve their goals, backed by award-winning customer service and a proven framework that delivers clear metrics and sustained value.

A total of 17 vendors were evaluated for the report. A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the market's competitors.

Access a complimentary copy of the report here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, Tom Cipolla, Dan Wilson , Lina Al Dana , 30 July 2025 . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, Tom Cipolla, Yolanda Harris , Jaswant Kalay , Dan Wilson , Ron Blair , Lina Al Dana , 22 July 2024 .

About Zylo

Zylo is the leader in enterprise SaaS Management, bringing order to SaaS sprawl and redefining how organizations manage software. Its platform empowers organizations to manage SaaS at scale by providing the visibility, prescriptive insights, and expertise necessary to optimize their software investments. Powered by the industry's largest dataset of 40 million SaaS licenses and $40 billion in SaaS spend, Zylo unlocks significant cost savings, mitigates business risk, and maximizes software value. Zylo is trusted by innovative companies such as AbbVie, Adobe, Atlassian, Intuit, Salesforce, and Yahoo to confidently manage their SaaS portfolios.

Zylo has raised more than $72.5M to date and is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Baird Capital's Venture Team, Spring Lake Equity Partners, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, and Coupa Ventures. For more information, visit Zylo.com.

Media Contact

Christina Wang, Zylo, 1 919-263-0962, [email protected], https://zylo.com/

SOURCE Zylo