Zylo Joins FinOps Foundation to Help Address the SaaS and Cloud Gap for ITAM and FinOps Teams as AI Spend Accelerates

INDIANAPOLIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the leader in enterprise SaaS Management, today announced it has joined the FinOps Foundation. As SaaS pricing models evolve beyond static licenses, Zylo provides FinOps and IT Asset Management (ITAM) teams with unified visibility into application spend and usage, enabling financial governance across the entire SaaS portfolio.

For many organizations, FinOps practices have matured around cloud infrastructure, with SaaS governance still emerging. Average annual spend is now $246 million among large enterprises, according to Zylo's 2026 SaaS Management Index, leaving teams flying blind as SaaS becomes more decentralized. Zylo's report also found that 78% of IT leaders experienced unexpected SaaS charges tied to AI features and consumption-based pricing in the past 12 months.

"Many SaaS apps now behave like cloud infrastructure, with variable consumption and AI-driven pricing," said Ben Pippenger, Co-founder and VP of Strategic Partnerships at Zylo. "SaaS, now a formal FinOps Scope, must be managed with the same financial discipline as cloud."

Zylo's membership in the FinOps Foundation also comes on the heels of the December 2025 strategic partnership between the FinOps Foundation and the ITAM Forum, signaling a broader industry shift toward convergence.

"Zylo bridges the gap between ITAM and FinOps teams," said Pippenger. "You can't optimize what you can't see, and in today's multi-technology world, visibility must include every SaaS application in the stack."

That visibility challenge is growing. IT teams oversee only 15% of overall SaaS spend, even as the average large enterprise uses 696 SaaS applications and investment in AI-native applications has surged 393% year over year, introducing units such as AI tokens and credits that traditional tools were never designed to track, according to Zylo's report.

"You can't optimize spend if you don't first understand what's in your environment. Getting that baseline allowed our procurement and FinOps efforts to work together instead of operating separately," said Charles Haile, Procurement and FinOps Manager at Insurity.

As cloud, SaaS, and AI blur traditional boundaries, Zylo operationalizes the convergence of asset management and FinOps. By unifying application discovery, spend intelligence, and cost and usage reporting, Zylo enables FinOps practices to scale across the entire SaaS portfolio, providing the governance and insights necessary for the modern enterprise.

"We're excited to welcome Zylo to the FinOps Foundation community," said Kevin Emamy, Vice President of Development at the FinOps Foundation. "As SaaS and AI-driven consumption models increasingly mirror cloud dynamics, members like Zylo will help advance FinOps practices across SaaS and strengthen collaboration between FinOps and ITAM teams."

