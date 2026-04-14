Zylo Launches Industry-First Solution Unifying SaaS and Consumption Spend, Bringing Visibility to Exploding AI and Usage-Based Costs

As AI-native spend surges nearly 400% in large enterprises, software costs are becoming increasingly unpredictable and difficult to forecast

INDIANAPOLIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, today announced the launch of its Consumption Cost Management solution, a major expansion of the platform that brings visibility to AI-driven and usage-based software spend. With this launch, Zylo extends its system of record to include high-volatility consumption, bringing the same financial discipline to AI-driven spend that it pioneered for seat-based SaaS.

To deliver this visibility, Zylo integrates directly with leading AI and data providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Databricks, Snowflake, and Google Vertex AI. Integrations for additional platforms, including Twilio, Datadog, and New Relic, are slated for release in the coming months. These insights build on Zylo's proprietary spend discovery engine, which uses AI-powered models to analyze financial data and uncover all software spend—including seat-based and consumption-based costs—regardless of how it was purchased.

According to Zylo's 2026 SaaS Management Index, 78% of IT leaders have already encountered unexpected charges tied to AI or consumption pricing. That pressure continues to intensify as AI-native application spend accelerates, growing 108% year-over-year overall and nearly 400% in large enterprises.

Zylo's Consumption Cost Management solution directly addresses this shift, enabling organizations to monitor costs against commitments, forecast consumption, and manage spend across AI APIs and data platforms alongside traditional SaaS.

"Software no longer behaves like a fixed cost. AI is accelerating that shift faster than anything we've seen. But speed without visibility becomes a liability. Zylo now gives organizations a single system of record for both traditional SaaS and consumption-based AI spend, so they can move fast and know exactly what it costs," said Matt DiAntonio, Chief Product Officer at Zylo.

Zylo's Consumption Cost Management provides:

Continuous visibility of seat-based, hybrid, and consumption-based software data in one system of record

Trend monitoring and proactive alerting before commitment thresholds are exceeded

Forecasts that project costs against contract terms before overages occur

Cost breakdown by specific teams and projects to simplify AI spend management

Actionable cost data aligned to contract data and renewal workflows for informed decision-making

This launch follows Zylo's recent advancements in agentic SaaS Management, including AI Smart Filters, the Contract Assist agent, and AI Controls—all built to increase efficiency and transparency. Zylo is now on both sides of the AI equation: using AI to make SaaS Management smarter, while also managing the spend that AI itself creates. With clear guardrails in place, organizations can move faster, knowing teams can experiment and adopt new tools without putting spend at risk.

As consumption-based pricing becomes the industry standard, Zylo remains the software system of record for the modern enterprise. The company continues to expand its integration ecosystem, ensuring that regardless of vendor pricing model, organizations maintain a complete and centralized view of every dollar spent across their portfolio in the age of AI.

About Zylo

Zylo is the leading SaaS Management Platform for enterprise software and AI spend optimization. Anchored by the industry's largest trained dataset of over $75B in SaaS invoices, Zylo's proprietary discovery engine continuously uncovers all software spend while centralizing contract and cost data.

Zylo combines its platform with dedicated SaaS Management expertise to reduce unnecessary spend, realize cost savings, and strengthen compliance for the world's largest and most innovative companies.

Recognized as a two-time Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms and the only "Customers' Choice" in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report, Zylo is trusted by global enterprises including AbbVie, Adobe, Atlassian, Intuit, and Salesforce.

For more information, visit zylo.com.

Media Contact

Christina Wang, Zylo, 1 919-263-0962, [email protected], https://zylo.com/

SOURCE Zylo