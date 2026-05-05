Zylo Launches Zylo Clarity AI and Model Context Protocol (MCP), Embedding a Decade of Expertise Into Agentic Software and AI Spend Optimization

New AI capabilities make it easier for enterprise teams to get answers, take action, and manage SaaS and AI spend while dramatically reducing manual effort

INDIANAPOLIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS and AI spend optimization, today announced two major AI innovations—Zylo Clarity AI and its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server—designed to connect insights to action and enable SaaS and AI spend management at scale.

Enterprise software portfolios have become increasingly complex, with teams juggling more applications, contracts, and costs than ever before. While systems of record provide visibility, turning that visibility into action still requires significant time and effort.

Zylo's latest innovations change that, bringing insight and guided action together in a more natural, conversational experience. Teams can go from question to real-time execution seamlessly.

"Zylo has long served as the system of record for software across the world's most innovative enterprises, centralizing everything from contracts and utilization to ownership and cost," said Matt DiAntonio, Chief Product Officer at Zylo. "That foundation remains essential, but how teams use it is changing. With Zylo Clarity and MCP, the system of record becomes something teams can actively engage with, where each interaction leads directly to the right next step and is aligned with industry best practice."

Zylo Clarity: A More Natural Way to Work with Your Data

Zylo Clarity transforms Zylo's world-class system of visibility into a system of action. It introduces a more natural and intuitive way to work with embedded SaaS intelligence, starting with a conversational, in-app experience.

Teams can simply ask questions in plain language and get clear answers that translate directly into guidance on what to do next. Zylo Clarity understands the intent behind each question and applies Zylo's decade of SaaS Management expertise to guide decisions the way experienced practitioners would.

Zylo Clarity also powers a growing set of agents that take on more complex work across the portfolio, such as benchmarking spend against peers, evaluating overlapping tools, and developing renewal strategies tailored to each vendor, turning analysis into action without the manual work.

Instead of assembling data and coordinating across teams, users can move from a question to an actionable insight with context.

Model Context Protocol (MCP): Extending Zylo Clarity Across the Flow of Work

Zylo's Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server extends this same experience into the tools where teams already work.

Through MCP, organizations can connect Zylo with AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, as well as systems like Jira, Slack, and BI platforms, so insights and actions can carry across workflows without switching tools or manually moving data.

MCP carries Zylo Clarity's understanding of intent and embedded SaaS expertise into these environments, ensuring actions taken across systems align with proven SaaS Management practices.

A Redesigned Product and Brand Experience

Alongside these innovations, Zylo has introduced an updated product experience and brand identity.

The redesigned interface simplifies navigation, making it easier to find and work with data across complex portfolios. The updated brand reflects the scale and expectations of the enterprises Zylo serves, with a more refined and consistent design system suited for financial oversight and executive reporting. Zylo's new website extends this approach, reinforcing its position as the enterprise standard in software and AI spend optimization and showcasing ongoing product innovation through a dynamic changelog.

About Zylo

Zylo is the leading SaaS Management Platform for enterprise software and AI spend optimization. Anchored by the industry's largest trained dataset of over $75B in SaaS and cloud invoices, Zylo's proprietary discovery engine continuously uncovers all software spend while centralizing contract and cost data.

Zylo combines its platform with dedicated SaaS Management expertise to reduce unnecessary spend, realize cost savings, and strengthen compliance for the world's largest and most innovative companies.

Recognized as a two-time Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms and the only "Customers' Choice" in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report, Zylo is trusted by global enterprises including AbbVie, Adobe, Atlassian, Intuit, and Salesforce.

For more information, visit zylo.com.

Media Contact

Christina Wang, Zylo, 1 919-263-0962, [email protected], zylo.com

SOURCE Zylo