Zylo Lays Groundwork for Agentic SaaS Management with AI Controls, AI Smart Filters, and Contract Assist Agent

New capabilities help enterprise teams drive savings, maintain their system of record, and move faster—with AI that shows its work

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise teams managing hundreds of SaaS applications and millions in software spend now have a faster path to the outcomes that matter. Zylo, the leader in enterprise SaaS Management, today introduced AI Controls, AI Smart Filters, and the Contract Assist agent—capabilities that lay the groundwork for Zylo's vision of agentic SaaS Management, where AI partners with teams to drive savings, maintain compliance, and keep the system of record healthy.

For years, SaaS Management has demanded more from teams than available tools could deliver. The work required to answer basic questions and maintain accurate records—building reports, exporting to spreadsheets, manually keying contract data—has consumed hours that could be spent on strategic decisions. As portfolios grow and renewals accelerate, this approach has reached its limits.

"AI only delivers value when teams trust it enough to act," said Matt DiAntonio, Chief Product Officer at Zylo. "That's why we've built transparency into everything we're releasing. AI Smart Filters and the Contract Assist agent reduce manual work while showing their reasoning, so teams can move faster on renewals, maintain a system of record they can rely on, and demonstrate compliance with confidence."

Zylo has applied AI and machine learning across its platform for years to power SaaS discovery and categorization at enterprise scale. Building on that foundation, this launch includes:

AI Smart Filters — Use natural language to create filters that generate custom reports. Instead of navigating complex filter menus and building reports manually, teams can simply ask questions like "Show me contracts renewing in Q2 over $100K" or "Which apps haven't been reviewed in the last 6 months?" and get precise results in seconds. What used to take hours of manual effort now takes moments.





Contract Assist Agent — Upload order forms or contracts and Zylo's AI extracts the metadata essential for driving savings at renewal and maintaining your single source of truth—in minutes instead of hours. Enterprise teams often need to process dozens of order forms; the Contract Assist agent lets them hand off that work and get back to strategic priorities. Unlike black-box AI, the Contract Assist agent shows its work. A step-by-step process with clear confidence scores exposes the logic behind every extraction. When a field has low confidence, teams know exactly where to focus, zeroing in on what needs attention so the process moves smoothly. The process is transparent and collaborative, designed to keep humans in control throughout.





AI Controls — Centralized controls that let organizations enable or disable Zylo's AI features across the platform. Enterprises can adopt AI capabilities at their own pace while maintaining complete visibility into how AI is used across their SaaS Management program. This governance foundation supports Zylo's expanding suite of agentic capabilities, allowing customers to opt into new features as they become available.

Building Toward Agentic SaaS Management

This launch establishes the foundation for Zylo's broader vision: agentic SaaS Management that partners with teams rather than replacing them. Zylo is advancing a roadmap of purpose-built AI agents, each designed to dramatically reduce the effort required for sophisticated tasks while keeping humans informed and in control.

The Contract Assist agent is the first of these agents available today. Looking ahead, Zylo's agentic roadmap includes capabilities for benchmarking, vendor intelligence, and conversational interfaces—all built on the same principles: transparency, domain expertise, and outcomes that matter.

"As I look into 2026, I see a future where the manual era of SaaS Management comes to an end," added DiAntonio. "But that doesn't mean AI works in isolation. The best outcomes happen when AI partners with your team—informing decisions, guiding action, and showing its work every step of the way. That's the future we're building."

About Zylo

Zylo is the leader in enterprise SaaS Management, bringing order to SaaS sprawl and redefining how organizations manage software. Its platform empowers organizations to manage SaaS at scale by providing the visibility, prescriptive insights, and expertise necessary to optimize their software investments. Powered by the industry's largest dataset of 40 million SaaS licenses and over $75 billion in SaaS spend, Zylo unlocks significant cost savings, mitigates business risk, and maximizes software value.

Recognized as a two-time Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms and the only "Customers' Choice" in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report, Zylo is trusted by innovative companies such as AbbVie, Adobe, Atlassian, Intuit, Salesforce, and Yahoo to confidently manage their SaaS portfolios.

Zylo has raised more than $72.5M to date and is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Baird Capital's Venture Team, Spring Lake Equity Partners, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, and Coupa Ventures. For more information, visit Zylo.com.

