Zylo Named a Leader in First-Ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms; Positioned Highest in Execution and Furthest in Vision

"This is an important inflection point for the SaaS Management industry, and we're honored to be recognized as a Leader in what we feel is a mission-critical category. We believe this report underscores the urgent need for all IT leaders to make SaaS Management a strategic priority, especially given the current business goals of most companies," said Eric Christopher, co-founder and CEO of Zylo.

"Since pioneering this space in 2016, we've seen SaaS Management transform how businesses operate, eliminating hidden waste and mitigating financial and security risks. Our customers' trust and partnership have been invaluable in this journey, and we're grateful for their role in shaping our vision for the future of SaaS Management."

"We believe that Zylo's recognition as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms is a testament to its exemplary ability to help enterprise companies manage software proliferation, streamline usage, and reduce costs at scale. Adobe has experienced unprecedented growth and we've witnessed the rapid expansion of SaaS portfolios across departments, leading to escalating costs and complex licensing challenges," said Ash Rai, Director of Software Asset Management and Vendor Relations, Adobe Technology Services at Adobe. "By using Zylo, we gained complete visibility into our SaaS software and spend, enabling us to identify redundant applications, rationalize and standardize software categories, and create a comprehensive inventory of our software landscape."

"Zylo has proven to be a pioneering force in SaaS Management. I've been a Zylo customer three different times, and their consistent ability to provide comprehensive visibility into our SaaS inventory sets them apart as true leaders in the space. With Zylo, we identified 150 additional applications that were not previously accounted for, catalyzing significant operational changes and cost savings," said Gordon Atkin, VP, Technology and Business Platforms at Salsify. "This is essential, as SaaS spend is one of the top costs for any organization today. You must be out in front of it, paying attention to it, and identifying ways to contain it. Having a SaaS Management Platform like Zylo is a must-have. It's not a nice-to-have."

Zylo's unmatched dataset and comprehensive approach differentiates it from competitors. As the only SaaS Management Platform purpose-built to address the unique needs of IT, Software Asset Management, and Procurement teams, Zylo offers three distinct solutions focusing on inventory, license, and renewal management. With 30 million SaaS licenses and $34 billion in SaaS spend under management, as well as an extensive library of over 22,000+ apps, Zylo is fueled by more data than any other SaaS Management Platform.

Additionally, Zylo stands out as the only platform offering professional services that include embedded SaaS Management program support and industry-leading negotiation expertise. Backed by the industry's most comprehensive benchmarking dataset, these services ensure customers maximize their software value and secure the best possible pricing and terms. Zylo also empowers customers through its Zylo Value Framework, a proprietary methodology with key metrics and methods to maximize value and accelerate operations. Zylo's industry-leading thought leadership—including two podcasts, the annual SaaS Management Index research report, and annual SaaSMe event—provide valuable insights, benchmarks, and best practices to help organizations stay ahead of the curve.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, Tom Cipolla, Yolanda Harris, Jaswant Kalay, Dan Wilson, Ron Blair, Lina Al Dana, 22 July 2024.

Zylo is the enterprise leader in SaaS Management. Companies such as AbbVie, Adobe, Atlassian, Coupa, Intuit, Salesforce, and Yahoo leverage Zylo's AI-powered platform and unparalleled professional services to fuel centralized SaaS inventory, license optimization, and renewal management.

With more than 30 million SaaS licenses and $34 billion in SaaS spend under management, Zylo is fueled by more data than any other provider. Only Zylo's enterprise SaaS Management platform delivers comprehensive and continuous visibility into your SaaS inventory alongside prescriptive insights and workflows that empower you to manage and optimize licenses and complex renewals. Alongside the platform, Zylo offers a suite of professional services to drive cost savings and avoidance through SaaS negotiations and manage your SaaS system of record with best-in-class strategy and execution to drive ROI and free up resources.

Having raised more than $72.5M to date, Zylo is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Baird Capital's Venture Team, Spring Lake Equity Partners, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and Coupa Ventures. To learn more, visit zylo.com.

