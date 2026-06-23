Zylo Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms for the Third Consecutive Year

Recognized as a Leader since the report's inception and positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision

INDIANAPOLIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS and AI spend optimization, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms for the third consecutive year.

Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision, Zylo believes its recognition reflects a decade of helping organizations gain control of software spend while anticipating how software management continues to evolve in the age of AI.

"Our clients are navigating one of the most significant shifts in enterprise technology as AI transforms how organizations manage and govern software," said Cory Wheeler, Chief Client Officer at Zylo. "Throughout that change, our focus has remained the same: helping clients realize greater value from every dollar they spend. We believe our recognition as a Leader for the third consecutive year reflects that commitment and the outcomes our clients continue to achieve."

Organizations consistently point to both the Zylo team and platform as key contributors to their success. Gartner Peer Insights™ reviewers describe Zylo as a "consultative partner" with customer service that is "beyond expectations," while another noted that Zylo had become a central source for financial, contract, and usage data used to drive optimization efforts.

Since pioneering the SaaS Management category in 2016, Zylo has helped enterprises bring greater discipline to software management. Today, many of the world's largest and most innovative organizations rely on Zylo as a trusted system of record for managing software at scale. As software complexity continues to increase and AI becomes embedded across the technology stack, software costs are becoming less predictable and harder to govern. In response, Zylo has expanded its platform to help enterprises bring the same financial discipline to AI-driven software spend that it pioneered for SaaS.

Zylo's continued focus on innovation has led to several major product advancements over the past year, including Consumption Cost Management, an industry-first solution that brings visibility to AI-driven and usage-based software spend across platforms like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Databricks. The company also launched Zylo Clarity AI, which applies Zylo's decade of SaaS Management expertise to help teams move from questions to action through a conversational experience. Through its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, Zylo extends SaaS Management workflows into AI assistants and the systems where teams already work.

As software increasingly combines seat-based licensing with consumption pricing, Zylo believes the next evolution of SaaS Management is connecting insight directly to action. Organizations rely on Zylo for their software system of record and critical insights. With new capabilities like MCP and Clarity AI, Zylo is transforming the software system of record into a system of action, helping clients make better decisions and execute faster across their organizations.

Zylo remains committed to helping clients optimize investments and navigate change with confidence as software enters a new AI-driven chapter.

A total of 16 vendors were evaluated for the report. A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, providing a broad view of the market's competitors.

Access a complimentary copy of the report here.

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GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, Tom Cipolla, Todd Larivee, Lina Al Dana, 18 June 2026.

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, Tom Cipolla, Dan Wilson, Lina Al Dana, 30 July 2025.

3 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, Tom Cipolla, Yolanda Harris, Jaswant Kalay, Dan Wilson, Ron Blair, Lina Al Dana, 22 July 2024.

About Zylo

Zylo is the leading SaaS Management Platform for enterprise software and AI spend optimization. Anchored by the industry's largest trained dataset of over $75B in SaaS and cloud invoices, Zylo's proprietary discovery engine continuously uncovers all software spend while centralizing contract and cost data.

Zylo combines its platform with dedicated SaaS Management expertise to reduce unnecessary spend, realize cost savings, and strengthen compliance for the world's largest and most innovative companies. Global enterprises including AbbVie, Adobe, Atlassian, Hyatt, Intuit, Salesforce, and The Home Depot rely on Zylo to manage and optimize their software portfolios.

For more information, visit zylo.com.

Media Contact

Christina Wang, Zylo, 1 919-263-0962, [email protected], zylo.com

SOURCE Zylo