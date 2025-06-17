Zylo Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces List, Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Companies

Zylo's standout employee engagement leads to national recognition for workplace excellence

INDIANAPOLIS, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the leader in enterprise SaaS Management, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

This year's list, featured on Inc.com, is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures—whether in-person or remote.

Amid rising SaaS adoption and growing pressure to control software costs, Zylo helps enterprises gain the visibility and control they need to rein in SaaS sprawl, reduce waste, and get the most from every software dollar. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Zylo operates with a flexible hybrid model and a team across the U.S., united by core values that emphasize teamwork, client focus, and a drive for excellence.

"It's an honor to be named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces," said Cory Wheeler, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Zylo. "From day one, we've believed that a strong culture is the foundation of everything. It guides how we drive value for our clients, how we innovate and lead SaaS Management, and how we grow together as a team. This award is a reflection of the incredible people behind Zylo and the values that drive us forward."

"Our culture is shaped by the people who live it every day," said Ellen Nielsen, Head of Talent at Zylo. "This recognition affirms what we hear from our team—that they feel empowered, connected, and proud to be here. It speaks to the strength of what we've built together."

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking. Zylo is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

In the survey, one respondent shared: "Zylo is an incredible place to work. The company prioritizes its employees and focuses deeply on development opportunities and employee satisfaction. I also appreciate how flexible the working environment is. I really, really love working for Zylo and believe we are building a great product for our customers."

To explore open roles and learn more about Zylo's workplace experience, visit https://zylo.com/careers/.

Media Contact

Christina Wang, Zylo, 1 (919) 263-0962, [email protected], zylo.com

SOURCE Zylo