Zylo Partners with Netskope to Better Identify and Understand Security Risk Lurking in SaaS Portfolios

"As SaaS portfolios and spend continue to grow, so do security and compliance concerns. By partnering with Netskope, we're enabling IT, Security, and SAM leaders with comprehensive security information at their fingertips so they can manage software assets with greater confidence," said Ben Pippenger, Zylo co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "At Zylo, we pride ourselves on offering the most comprehensive SaaS discovery and inventory management on the market. With this partnership, we're further enhancing those capabilities, providing a more holistic view of your SaaS inventory and related risk, and empowering leaders to make better business decisions."

Identifying and understanding the risks associated with SaaS environments is vital in today's age of hacks, ransomware, and cyber risk. Zylo's Security Detail, now powered by Netskope, enables users to see security accreditation, certifications, and risk scores directly alongside their SaaS inventory. IT and Security leaders can safeguard their digital environment by surfacing applications key certifications (SOC 2, FedRamp, HIPAA and dozens more), risk scores and attributes to identify potentially unsafe apps and understand the organization's overall SaaS security risk.

"Together, Netskope and Zylo provide organizations with a comprehensive view into the risk profile of the tools their teams rely on," said David Willis, Vice President of Technology Integrations, Netskope. "We are proud to continue helping organizations better identify and mitigate the security risks inherent in their third-party SaaS applications."

About Zylo

Zylo is the enterprise leader in SaaS Management. Companies such as AbbVie, Adobe, Atlassian, Coupa, Doordash, Intuit, Salesforce, and Yahoo leverage Zylo's AI-powered platform and unparalleled professional services to fuel centralized SaaS inventory, license optimization, and renewal management.

With more than 30 million SaaS licenses and $33 billion in SaaS spend under management, Zylo is fueled by more data than any other provider. Only Zylo's enterprise SaaS management platform delivers comprehensive and continuous visibility into your SaaS inventory alongside prescriptive insights and workflows that empower you to manage and optimize licenses and complex renewals. Alongside the platform, Zylo offers a suite of professional services to drive cost savings and avoidance through SaaS negotiations and manage your SaaS system of record with best-in-class strategy and execution to drive ROI and free up resources.

Having raised more than $72.5M to date, Zylo is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Baird Capital's Venture Team, Spring Lake Equity Partners, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and Coupa Ventures. To learn more, visit zylo.com.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com or contact [email protected].

