Zylo Unveils New Innovations at SaaSMe 2025 to Strengthen Unified Enterprise SaaS System of Record

INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the leader in enterprise SaaS Management, announced a slate of powerful new product innovations at its annual SaaSMe conference. Built with an enterprise-first approach that prioritizes governance and scalability, these innovations provide comprehensive, cross-functional visibility into software portfolios, helping reduce costs and improve compliance across organizations.

Zylo's latest capabilities are built on a simple but critical truth: SaaS data is complex, and getting it right matters. This data, which includes application category, spend, utilization, and contract terms, is siloed across teams and tools. When left fragmented, it becomes difficult to act on and even more challenging to trust. Zylo brings this data together in one place, giving organizations the clarity to understand what they have, identify opportunities to save money, and maintain compliance. Designed to scale across the enterprise, these new capabilities enable IT, Procurement, and Software Asset Management teams to accelerate action and centralize governance.

"Zylo is the industry's only data-first SaaS Management Platform that offers the quality and precision of data required to power enterprise decisions. We make it possible for organizations to operate from a single, trusted source of truth," said Matt DiAntonio, Chief Product Officer at Zylo. "These innovations reflect our continued investment in enterprise value optimization so that our clients can move faster and turn complexity into clarity."

Highlights of the product announcements include:

A refreshed, flexible enterprise API connects Zylo's trusted SaaS data to ITSM, finance, and security tools, providing easy access to the data teams need for provisioning, optimization, and cost management.

Application Activity History automatically tracks user actions and changes to application data, improving compliance, auditability, and data integrity.

New ITSM integrations for task management enable teams to trigger and manage SaaS-related tasks directly from Zylo into tools like Jira, streamlining workflows while maintaining central visibility and control.

AI Contract Assist simplifies contract ingestion with AI-powered data extraction, reducing manual work and improving accuracy. This helps teams identify auto-renewals, price caps, and overage fees before they create risk and unexpected costs.

Ask Zylo brings AI-powered natural language to reporting. Teams can access insights simply by asking questions within Zylo, making data easier to find and act on.

