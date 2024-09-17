Zylo Ushers in Next Era, Appoints Matt DiAntonio as Chief Product Officer to Drive Continued Innovation and Category Leadership

Seasoned product leader brings extensive product strategy and customer-centric innovation experience to SaaS Management category leader

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, today announced the appointment of Matt DiAntonio as Chief Product Officer. DiAntonio brings more than 20 years of experience in scaling high-performing teams and driving customer-focused innovation. In this role, he will be responsible for leading Zylo's product strategy, further building on its leadership in the SaaS Management category.

"As CIOs increasingly prioritize SaaS Management to gain greater visibility, control, and efficiency in their software investments, Matt's ability to align product strategies with the needs of IT organizations will be invaluable," said D. Wayne Poole, COO of Zylo. "His extensive experience building and scaling global SaaS platforms, combined with his deep understanding of the challenges facing CIOs today, will be instrumental in driving the next phase of Zylo's innovation, ensuring we continue to deliver the best solutions for our customers."

Tim Horoho, CTO of Zylo, added, "Matt's passion for building customer-centric products and his ability to translate complex technical challenges into elegant solutions will be a significant asset to our team. His track record of driving innovation and delivering solutions that address the complexities of modern SaaS environments positions him to lead our product strategy forward and ensure we remain at the forefront of the industry."

DiAntonio's appointment comes as Zylo continues to build on its momentum, following recent recognition from Gartner® as a Leader in the inaugural 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms. Zylo believes his expertise in scaling product teams and delivering impactful, customer-focused solutions will play a key role in accelerating its growth trajectory.

Before joining Zylo, DiAntonio served as Vice President of Product at Immuta, where he led product strategy, UX, and development, driving a tenfold increase in revenue. He successfully launched multiple new SaaS products, grew the product team from the ground up, and built a customer-first innovation culture. DiAntonio has also held senior leadership roles at Toast, DraftKings, and Carbonite, where he drove transformational product initiatives and built high-performing teams.

"The need for effective SaaS Management has never been greater, and I'm thrilled to join Zylo at this exciting time in its growth," said DiAntonio. "Zylo is transforming how enterprise companies manage and optimize their SaaS portfolios, and I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to drive even greater value for our customers. Together, we'll empower them with the tools and insights they need to take full control of their SaaS portfolios and achieve their most ambitious business objectives."

About Zylo

Zylo is the enterprise leader in SaaS Management. Companies such as AbbVie, Adobe, Atlassian, Coupa, Intuit, Salesforce, and Yahoo leverage Zylo's AI-powered platform and unparalleled professional services to fuel centralized SaaS inventory, license optimization, and renewal management.

With more than 30 million SaaS licenses and $34 billion in SaaS spend under management, Zylo is fueled by more data than any other provider. Only Zylo's enterprise SaaS Management platform delivers comprehensive and continuous visibility into your SaaS inventory alongside prescriptive insights and workflows that empower you to manage and optimize licenses and complex renewals. Alongside the platform, Zylo offers a suite of professional services to drive cost savings and avoidance through SaaS negotiations and manage your SaaS system of record with best-in-class strategy and execution to drive ROI and free up resources.

Having raised more than $72.5M to date, Zylo is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Baird Capital's Venture Team, Spring Lake Equity Partners, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and Coupa Ventures. To learn more, visit zylo.com.

