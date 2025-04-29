Zylo Wins Silver Stevie® Award for SaaSMe Unfiltered Podcast in 2025 American Business Awards®

Recognized as "a benchmark for thought leadership in SaaS Management," Zylo's podcast earns industry acclaim for its candid conversations and standout guests

INDIANAPOLIS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, today announced it has been honored with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Podcast category in the 2025 American Business Awards®. The recognition celebrates SaaSMe Unfiltered, the first podcast of its kind, in which IT, Procurement, and SAM leaders discuss the realities of managing SaaS and software.

Co-hosted by Zylo's CMO Meredith Albertson and Chief Customer Officer Cory Wheeler, SaaSMe Unfiltered delivers sharp, candid conversations with a standout lineup of industry experts. Guests have included leaders from brands like Adobe, Netflix, Salesforce, LinkedIn, Zoetis, Coinbase, and Atlassian.

"SaaS Management has become a critical business strategy, especially in today's uncertain economic environment," said Albertson. "With SaaS spend now averaging $4,800 per employee—up 22% from last year—organizations are under increasing pressure to operate more efficiently. Effective SaaS Management creates real opportunities to save money, fuel innovation, and preserve jobs. Our goal has always been to show what SaaS Management looks like in practice: real stories, real frameworks, real impact. This recognition is such a powerful validation of that mission."

Judges praised the podcast's refreshing authenticity. One judge noted, "It doesn't sound like a polished, buzzword-filled B2B podcast, and that's a good thing. It feels real. The conversations actually sound like the kind of stuff people say behind closed doors. That's what builds trust." Another judge highlighted its "strong topic diversity, guest expertise, and category-first positioning," calling it "a standout submission" and "a benchmark for thought leadership in SaaS Management."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Widely recognized for their prestige, the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

SaaSMe Unfiltered is available on all major podcast platforms. The show is produced by Zylo's Senior Content Strategist, Nicole Wood. To learn more or listen to the latest episodes, visit https://podcast.zylo.com/.

About Zylo

Zylo is the leader in enterprise SaaS Management, bringing order to SaaS sprawl and redefining how organizations manage software. Its platform empowers organizations to manage SaaS at scale by providing the visibility, prescriptive insights, and expertise necessary to optimize their software investments. Powered by the industry's largest dataset of 40 million SaaS licenses and $40 billion in SaaS spend, Zylo unlocks significant cost savings, mitigates business risk, and maximizes software value. Named as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, innovative companies such as AbbVie, Adobe, Atlassian, Intuit, Salesforce, and Yahoo trust Zylo to confidently manage their SaaS portfolios.

Having raised more than $72.5M to date, Zylo is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Baird Capital's Venture Team, Spring Lake Equity Partners, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and Coupa Ventures. For more information, visit Zylo.com.

