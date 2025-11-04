Zymosense Launches the Nanoassay™: The Next Generation of Enzyme Measurement

"We developed the Nanoassay™ to meet the demand for a simple, accurate, and mobile solution for enzyme activity measurement," said Scott Nelson, CEO of Zymosense. "Our customers inspired the 'dilute-add-scan' protocol, which is a hallmark of the Nanoassay™ platform." Post this

"We developed the Nanoassay™ to meet the demand for a simple, accurate, and mobile solution for enzyme activity measurement," said Scott D. Nelson, CEO of Zymosense. "Our customers inspired the 'dilute-add-scan' protocol, which is a hallmark of the Nanoassay™ platform."

Nanoassay™ Key Differentiators

SIMPLE – Dilute | Add | Scan: Reduces protocol steps by 50%, time-to-result by 62%, and bench work by 80%.

ACCURATE – Eliminates error-prone steps and utilizes near-infrared (NIR) light to penetrate complex biological samples.

MOBILE – Enables real-time, on-site enzyme analysis with the Mobile Nanoassay™ Kit, delivering laboratory-grade results in the field.

The Nanoassay ™ functionalizes SWCNTs by coating their surface with target substrate. When the substrate is catalyzed by an enzyme, subtle fluctuations in the natural near-infrared(NIR) emissions of the nanotubes are measured in real time—without the need for dyes, labels, or stopping agents. This innovative approach is set to transform enzyme measurement across industry — from agriculture and drug design to energy and sustainability.

Looking Ahead

In Q1 2026, Zymosense will expand the Nanoassay™ with a line of functionalized nanosensors tailored for diverse assay types. These additions will further enhance the platform's versatility and impact across scientific and industrial applications.

About Zymosense

Zymosense is a biotechnology company advancing enzyme analysis through nanotechnology. By integrating nanoparticles with innovative assay design, Zymosense delivers powerful tools that accelerate discovery, improve accuracy, and bring enzyme science into the 21st century.

Note – Microsoft Copilot used for research and refinement of content. Final interpretations and conclusions are the author's own.

Media Contact

Scott D Nelson, Zymosense, Inc., 1 515-515-7299, [email protected], https://www.zymosense.com

