Zyston LLC Announces the Strategic Acquisition of Blue Lava

Acquisition of Blue Lava marks a strategic move to further enhance Zyston's Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM) solution offering.

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zyston, a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) based in Dallas, Texas, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Blue Lava, a Security Program Management SaaS solution designed collaboratively with the CISO community.

Zyston's acquisition of Blue Lava marks a strategic move to further enhance its Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM) offering by integrating Blue Lava's capabilities into Zyston's industry leading CyberCAST security program maturity software. CyberCAST helps security and risk leaders to assess and manage the performance of cybersecurity programs using a risk-based, outcome-driven approach. It also helps organizations quantify the impact and effectiveness of their security investments while identifying gaps in security performance.

Demetrios (Laz) Lazarikos, Founder of Blue Lava acknowledges "Zyston and Blue Lava have very similar visions – building products and services with, by, and for the CISO community. The Zyston acquisition will allow us to continue empowering security leaders to communicate effectively about their cybersecurity program in the language of the business."

Zyston CEO, Craig Stamm agrees "Blue Lava is a pioneer and early leader in security performance management. By combining the Blue Lava platform with Zyston's CyberCAST technology, we will significantly enhance our capabilities and advance our efforts to shape the market in this space."

"When Sverica made its investment in Zyston in June of this year, we believed that Zyston and its leadership team would provide a strong foundation as a platform investment in the cybersecurity space. The acquisition of Blue Lava represents another step in the execution of that strategy." said Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica.

Today's acquisition of Blue Lava emphasizes Zyston's commitment to delivering comprehensive end-to-end services for building and operating cost-effective information security programs.

About Zyston:

Zyston is a managed services provider dedicated to providing businesses with a comprehensive range of end-to-end services required to build and operate a mature and cost-effective information security program. The company combines consulting, staffing, managed security services, and AI-driven software to provide superior cyber program management. For more information, visit www.zyston.com.

About Blue Lava:

Blue Lava manages the business of security. Built by a team of tenured security operators, Blue Lava is the industry's first security program management platform, guiding CISOs to measure, optimize, and communicate their programs with confidence and ease. Blue Lava has built long-term relationships with customers, earning the trust of executive teams across various industries, from small businesses to global enterprises. For more information, please visit https://bluelava.io.

