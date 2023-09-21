Zyston Named to MSSP Alert's 2023 List of Top 250 MSSPs

Zyston ranked #57 in MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs. This ranking was a sizable jump from #76 in 2022, #113 in 2021, and #146 in 2020.

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The seventh annual list reveals leading MSSP, MD, and MSP security companies expecting strong revenue growth in 2023 vs. 2022. This is the fourth consecutive year that Zyston has ranked within the top 250. Zyston ranked in #57 this year, a sizable jump from #76 in 2022, #113 in 2021, and #146 in 2020.

Zyston ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs (https://www.msspalert.com/top-250) for 2023, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. This is the fourth consecutive year that Zyston has ranked within the top 250 and represents a significant climb to the top tier of ranked cybersecurity providers. Zyston attributes its growth to its high customer satisfaction scores as well as revenue growth rates fueled by its comprehensive cybersecurity service offering and industry-leading CyberCAST program maturity software.

The Top 250 MSSPs honorees were announced in a live webcast on September 14.

The complete list and research report are available here: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250

The on-demand webcast will be available to watch here: https://www.msspalert.com/webcasts

Significant Findings of MSSP Alert Research

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $56.3 million in revenue for 2023, more than double the number from our 2022 report. However, the 2023 Top 250 reported 2022 revenues averaged $47 million.

Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 37 different countries.

Profits: 87% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2023.

Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 23% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 1% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2023 include phishing (95%), vulnerability exploits (91%), and ransomware (86%).

Cybersecurity Solutions: Larger MSSPs were more likely to run their SOC entirely in-house (85%) while just half of our smaller segment MSPs ran their SOCs in-house and 33% took a hybrid approach (a portion in-house and a portion outsourced.)

Key Managed Security Services Offered: Almost all of the larger MSSPs (90%) provided 24/7 security event monitoring and response for threat detection use cases on their own. While 61% of the smaller MSSPs provided these services on their own, 35% partnered with another company for these services and 4% of the smaller MSSPs did not offer them at all.

"I am absolutely thrilled that Zyston has secured an impressive #57 ranking in the highly respected MSSP Alert Top 250! What's even more gratifying is our consistent upward trajectory on this list over the past three years which is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of the entire Zyston team. We're honored to have Zyston standing shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the most esteemed names in the cybersecurity arena and to do so in only our seventh year of operation." – Craig Stamm, Zyston CEO

"MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Zyston on this honor," said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. "The Top 250 MSSPs continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market in 2023. It's an indication of the strength of managed security services provided by these specialists at a time when cybercrime has accelerated and threatens businesses of every size and from every industry."

MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.

About Zyston

Zyston is a managed services provider dedicated to providing businesses with a comprehensive range of end-to-end services required to build and operate a mature and cost-effective information security program. The company combines consulting, staffing, managed security services, and AI-driven software to provide superior cyber program management. For more information, visit www.zyston.com.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications.

