Zyston Unveils CyberCAST 3.0: A Revolutionary Advancement in Continuous Threat Exposure Management

CyberCAST 3.0 is the industry leader in cybersecurity program management. CyberCAST provides customers with a cybersecurity score and a strategic and tactical roadmap for program improvement. Utilizing AI, CyberCAST is a highly time-efficient and cost-effective solution.

1. AI Assist Assessment

Zyston's CyberCAST 3.0 introduces an industry-first AI Assist Assessment feature, setting a new standard in cybersecurity program management technology. This proprietary engine employs real-time analysis of customer policy documents against the NIST CSF 2.0 framework to provide instant responses to the CyberCAST SAQ (Self-Assessment Questionnaire), streamlining compliance processes like never before. By leveraging AI technology, organizations can efficiently evaluate their cybersecurity posture in as little as two minutes, ensuring adherence to industry standards and fortifying defenses against evolving threats with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

2. Integration of NIST Cybersecurity Framework Version 2.0:

CyberCAST is among the first platforms to incorporate the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) version 2.0, released in February. This integration expands the framework's capabilities, particularly in governance, providing a comprehensive approach to compliance and integrated risk management. Zyston's pioneering implementation ensures that organizations have access to the latest standards and methodologies to strengthen their cybersecurity programs.

3. Guided Self-Assessment Functionality:

Empowering organizations with greater autonomy, CyberCAST 3.0 introduces self-assessment capabilities, previously available only through consulting services. With fewer than 200 questions, users can conduct assessments independently, receiving a projected score before engaging with Zyston's cybersecurity experts. This streamlined process enhances customer engagement, reduces overhead, and accelerates the assessment process, delivering unparalleled value to users in under two minutes.

4. Unified Architecture for Seamless Data Integration:

To streamline operations and enhance user experience, CyberCAST 3.0 features a unified architecture that seamlessly integrates data from the Blue Lava platform. Combining the CyberCAST platform with the recently acquired Blue Lava platform has created a clear industry leader in software-driven cybersecurity program management, empowering organizations to make informed decisions and proactively mitigate cyber risks.

5. Enhanced Board-Targeted Reporting:

Recognizing the need for clear and concise communication with executive leadership and board members, CyberCAST 3.0 introduces board-targeted reporting capabilities. Users can now generate high-quality artifacts directly within the platform, including gauges, historical diagrams, and roadmaps, tailored for executive presentations. This feature facilitates informed decision-making and enables organizations to effectively communicate cybersecurity risks and initiatives to key stakeholders, ensuring continuous threat exposure management is prioritized.

6. Peer Score Comparison:

CyberCAST 3.0 introduces peer score comparison functionality, answering the call from customers eager to benchmark their cybersecurity performance against industry peers. Leveraging a proven model established by Blue Lava, this feature empowers organizations to gain valuable insights into their competitive standing within their respective sectors.

By comparing their cybersecurity posture against industry benchmarks, businesses can strategically allocate resources, identify areas for improvement, and bolster their defenses against evolving threats. In today's ever-evolving digital landscape, CyberCAST 3.0's peer score comparison provides a critical tool for organizations to proactively enhance their cybersecurity resilience and stay ahead of emerging threats.

Zyston's CyberCAST 3.0 represents a significant leap forward in cybersecurity program management technology, empowering organizations to proactively identify, mitigate, and manage cybersecurity risks with confidence. To learn more about CyberCAST 3.0 and Zyston's comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, visit https://www.zyston.com/cybercast-software/.

About Zyston:

Zyston is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, offering consulting, managed services, and AI-driven software to help businesses build and operate robust information security programs. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Zyston is dedicated to empowering organizations to safeguard their digital assets and achieve cybersecurity resilience. For more information, visit www.zyston.com.

