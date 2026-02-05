Zyxel Communications to Unveil New AI-Powered Management Solution, Wi-Fi 8 and 50G Fiber at MWC 2026

Discover how Zyxel sets new standards for AI-powered management and next-generation connectivity, helping internet service providers deliver smarter, more reliable service for their subscribers.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of cutting-edge broadband and AI-powered management solutions to service providers worldwide, today announced plans to showcase next-generation innovations at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, taking place March 2–5 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona.

At Hall 5, Stand 5I20, Zyxel will showcase Wi-Fi 8, present its latest 50G fiber solutions, and host a special area where experts will introduce Zyxel One, its new AI-powered management solution.

"Mobile World Congress is a key opportunity for us to demonstrate not only where connectivity is headed, but how Zyxel continues to lead the innovation that directly increases value for service providers," said Nicolai Redfern, Product Director at Zyxel Communications. "This year, visitors can experience groundbreaking technologies including Wi-Fi 8, Zyxel One, 50G Fiber and more, all designed to keep service providers ahead of the competition."

Zyxel One

At the show, Zyxel will showcase Zyxel One, its new AI-powered solution that sets a new standard in intelligent network management, built for service providers and their subscribers. Zyxel One enables proactive network monitoring, automated optimization, and faster issue resolution across a pre-integrated portfolio supporting all major access technologies. This helps service providers to simplify operational complexity, reduce support costs, benefit from a shorter time to market through pre-integration, and enhance subscriber satisfaction.

Wi-Fi 8 Preview

At MWC 2026, Zyxel will offer a preview of its upcoming Wi-Fi 8 solutions. Zyxel experts will be on site to share thorough insights into the technology and how it enables ultra-low latency for real-time applications, improved stability in dense residential environments, and smarter support for increasingly complex smart-home and IoT deployments.

50G Fiber

Visitors to the Zyxel stand can also explore the company's next-generation 50G optical access solutions, featuring its end-to-end NeoX portfolio, designed to help service providers scale efficiently and deliver the ultra-high performance required for future-ready broadband networks.

Zyxel's broader product lineup on display will include industry-leading innovations across Wi-Fi 7, 5G FWA, 10G fiber, and more.

Visitor Experience

Beyond the technology, Zyxel will host its popular Beers, Bubbles & Broadband social event, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with Zyxel experts and peers in an informal setting.

Zyxel's global team of service-provider specialists will be on site throughout MWC 2026 to discuss emerging industry trends, share real-world deployment insights, and explore how service providers can simplify operations while delivering exceptional subscriber experiences.

To learn more or to schedule a meeting with a Zyxel expert at Mobile World Congress 2026, reach out to [email protected]

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel Communications has been connecting people and networks for over 35 years. Our comprehensive and flexible portfolio helps service providers stay ahead of the competition. With a strong local presence and global reach, we deliver fixed and mobile broadband solutions alongside AI-powered network management solutions that sets new standards for the industry.

