4ocean Announces New “5 Pounds Promise” to Pull More Ocean Trash for Every Product Sold

Boca Raton, Florida (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- Today, 4ocean announces that it will be increasing the amount of plastic and trash removed from the world’s oceans with every product sold, from 1 pound to 5 pounds pulled. This dramatic increase takes effect immediately and is possible thanks to a surge in people, brands, and businesses joining the clean ocean movement over the previous year.

4ocean is a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. Since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed more than 30 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world’s oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

About 40 million metric tons of plastic waste is produced each year, according to the UN Environmental Programme, with global production of primary plastic forecasted to reach 1,100 million metric tons by 2050. Approximately 36% of all plastics produced are used in packaging, including single-use plastic products – 85% of which end up in landfills or as unregulated waste.

The new “5 Pounds Promise” is one of the most significant developments 4ocean has implemented this year, following their achievement of a record-setting 30 million pounds of trash removed from the ocean announced in June.

“We’re stoked to improve upon our commitment to cleaning the world’s oceans with this new 5 Pounds Promise,” said CEO and Co-founder of 4ocean, Alex Schulze. “Our ability to pull more plastic and trash comes from ordinary people supporting our cleanup operations and our new partnerships with eco-friendly brands. We wouldn’t be able to hit these important milestones without the help of ocean activists.”

4ocean has been scaling up their operations over the last year to hire more local captains and crews at cleanup divisions in Guatemala, Indonesia, and other regions around the world that are most impacted by the ocean plastic crisis. By paying them a full-time living wage with healthcare and comprehensive benefits, these captains and crewmembers are able to choose ocean cleanup as a career to support their families and communities.

All of 4ocean’s bracelets are handcrafted by artisans living in either Guatemala or Bali, using recycled ocean plastics collected by the company. Every bracelet purchased funds cleanups and creates jobs that provide the steady income people in these communities who are affected by ocean trash. 4ocean offers a new bracelet design each month dedicated to different ocean wildlife as well as subscriptions with limited edition designs.

While 4ocean’s cleanup operations are funded primarily through their product sales, the company recently introduced new programs that have helped accelerate their progress and maximize their impact.

In 2021, 4ocean introduced its multifaceted Corporate Partnerships Program, which works with companies to offset their plastic usage and aid in waterway cleanup efforts around the globe. Brands who have received 4ocean Plastic Neutral Certification and/or become Certified Cleanup Partners include GoodPop, Kitsch, Mount Gay Rum, Nature Gnaws, and U.S. Polo Assn.

“The 5 Pounds Promise will directly lead to cleaner oceans, and is our way to transparently highlight our commitment to constantly improving our global operations to the world,” said Schulze.

