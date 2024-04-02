700Credit Announces Alliance with Trader Interactive to Provide Integrated Finance Applications for Buy Now Digital Retailing Platform

Powersports dealerships transacting on CycleTrader.com and ATVTrader.com can now enable 700Credit's finance application that provides their customers with a more complete and streamlined buying process. Post this

"We are ecstatic to advance the transacting capabilities of our Buy Now digital retailing product with 700Credit's proven Finance Application, widely utilized by dealers within our powersports network," said Troy Snyder, Vice President of Digital Retailing. "This seamless credit integration significantly expands our ability to provide motorcycle and ATV buyers with a simple, digital financing solution, making buying from home even easier while supporting and bolstering our dealer's existing revenue streams."

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, 2022 Safeguards protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, marine, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach nine million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatline, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle and equipment marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit TraderInteractive.com.

Media Contact

