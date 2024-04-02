700Credit Announces Alliance with Trader Interactive to Provide Integrated Finance Applications for Buy Now Digital Retailing Platform

Ensures compliance with the 2022 Safeguards Rule.
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the vehicle industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull, identity verification and fraud detection platforms, today announced its integration alliance with Trader Interactive's Buy Now digital retailing product, which is integrated into the country's leading online powersports marketplaces, CycleTrader.com and ATVTrader.com.
The integration of the 700Credit web-based Finance Application – Quick Application - into the seamless, all manufacturer, end-to-end digital retailing platform Buy Now is the first of this kind allowing motorcycle and ATV buyers to progress their financing at their pace and from the comfort of home while tying directly into dealer lender platforms. Available today, consumers now have the ability within Buy Now to securely apply for financing for inventory available at powersports dealerships nationwide.
"Powersports dealerships transacting on CycleTrader.com and ATVTrader.com can now enable 700Credit's finance application that provides their customers with a more complete and streamlined buying process," noted Ken Hill, Managing Director at 700Credit. "Trader Interactive has taken an important step in ensuring their customers have a great shopping experience. An added benefit is that the data and the consumer's consent are captured and stored on our secure servers in compliance with the 2022 Safeguards Rule."
"We are ecstatic to advance the transacting capabilities of our Buy Now digital retailing product with 700Credit's proven Finance Application, widely utilized by dealers within our powersports network," said Troy Snyder, Vice President of Digital Retailing. "This seamless credit integration significantly expands our ability to provide motorcycle and ATV buyers with a simple, digital financing solution, making buying from home even easier while supporting and bolstering our dealer's existing revenue streams."
About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, 2022 Safeguards protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.
About Trader Interactive
Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, marine, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach nine million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatline, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle and equipment marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit TraderInteractive.com.
