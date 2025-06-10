930 Ventures Rebrands as Factua, Launches Marketing Automation Platform

"Factua is not just a new name—it represents a new era of AI-enabled martech innovation." – Josh Albom, CEO, Factua. Post this

The Factua Platform integrates seven tech solutions that work seamlessly to deliver unmatched performance:

Factua Data Stack – Cloud-native data architecture and transformation models that turn raw data into refined insights and power AI applications.

Factua Customer Data Platform – A powerful customer data platform unifying 1st and 3rd party data with advanced segmentation tools.

Factua Business Intelligence – Business intelligence dashboards that guide C-suite strategy and empower front-line teams to take action.

Factua Operations Automation – Operational automation including custom applications, software integrations, and AI-powered workflows.

Factua Engagement Automation – Full-funnel automation to guide the customers from awareness, through activation and advocacy using paid and owned media channels.

Factua Customer Acquisition – Customer acquisition capabilities combining UX design, SMS, email, SEO, direct outreach from US-based agents, and best-of-breed compliance standards.

Factua Labs – Strategic advisory arm focused on digital transformation for private equity firms and high-growth ventures.

With a team of over 70 martech specialists and platform companies, including GRP Ads, FeedBlitz, and Provide Media, Factua powers billions of consumer engagements each month and delivers measurable outcomes for Fortune 500 brands and ambitious challengers alike.

The rebrand reflects Factua's deep commitment to redefining how marketing automation platforms serve enterprise and PE-backed companies by integrating data, intelligence, and execution into a single source of truth.

"AI is changing the business landscape faster than most executives can process," added COO Eric Lax. "We help clients master their data and act as partners to help them unlock the revolutionary growth and efficiency possible with AI."

