AMOP® Receives 2023 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

Fairhope, AL (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- Managing multiple carriers is necessary due to coverage issues and capacity limitations. AMOP's Carrier Optimization offers a consolidated portal to efficiently manage multiple carriers, empowering customers with device control and activation features.

“We are thrilled to announce that our revolutionary SIM and mobility data management platform, AMOP, has been awarded the esteemed IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award for our Carrier Optimization product. This validates our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers our customers with unrivaled control, automated value-add features, and effortless activation methods for their devices. It reinforces our position as industry leaders in the IoT space.” Keith Singler EVP of Revenue Operations.

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate AMOP for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.

“It is my pleasure to recognize Carrier Optimization, an innovative solution that earned AMOP the 2023 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award,” Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. “I look forward to seeing even more innovation from AMOP in the future.”

About AMOP

Advanced Management Operations Platform (AMOP) was founded in 2020 when Altaworx saw the need for a mobility management platform. This cloud-based SIM Management Platform utilizes automation through AIPs and other data connections to offer clients a single pane of glass to manage their SIM Portfolio and data usage. AMOP is a tool that allows users to fine-tune how their customers utilize data. This platform empowers users to customize rate plans and rules, eliminating lost data, and the risk of encountering expensive data overages.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

Keith Singler, AMOP, http://getamop.com, 1 404-571-0599, [email protected]

SOURCE AMOP