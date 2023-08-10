APLA Health Announces the Michael S. Gottlieb Health Center, West Hollywood

APLA Health has begun construction on the Michael S. Gottlieb Health Center, West Hollywood. APLA Health has named its newest health center in honor of Dr. Gottlieb's remarkable contributions in the field of HIV/AIDS.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the country celebrates National Health Care Center Week, APLA Health announces that it has begun construction on its newest health center to be located in the City of West Hollywood.

The Michael S. Gottlieb Health Center, West Hollywood will provide LGBTQ+ primary care services, HIV specialty care, comprehensive sexual health services, and behavioral health services. With ten exam rooms, this will be APLA Health's largest health center to date.

APLA Health has chosen to name its new health center after Dr. Michael Gottlieb in honor of his remarkable contributions in the scientific response to HIV/AIDS, his activism and philanthropic efforts, and his direct service to people living with the disease.

Dr. Gottlieb was the lead writer of a report in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) on a novel immunologic condition affecting five immunocompromised gay patients in Los Angeles in June of 1981. This reported phenomenon would come to be known as AIDS, and the virus that causes it, HIV.

His early involvement cemented his role as a globally recognized HIV/AIDS specialist. Dr. Gottlieb served as Rock Hudson's physician, and he partnered with Elizabeth Taylor to form the American Foundation for AIDS Research (AmFAR). Dr. Gottlieb previously served on the Board of Directors at APLA Health and has been a medical provider at APLA Health for the past four years. He will be retiring from the medical profession in December of this year.

"Dr. Gottlieb's scientific contributions in the early days of the epidemic revolutionized how the world understands HIV and AIDS. His work has left an indelible mark on the city of Los Angeles and the global LGBTQ+ community. We are honored that Dr. Gottlieb is concluding his illustrious medical career with us at APLA Health and naming this building in his honor shows our deep appreciation of his dedicated service to the Los Angeles community throughout his remarkable career," said Craig E. Thompson, CEO of APLA Health.

APLA Health restores dignity and trust within underserved communities by providing world-class LGBTQ+ empowering healthcare, HIV specialty care, food, housing, and other essential support services. Since 1983, APLA Health has remained steadfast in its commitment to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in our lifetime.

