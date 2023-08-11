Advancements to Educate About Innovations in Breach Detection Technology

Discover the latest breakthroughs in cybersecurity taking place today.

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on improvements in proactive cybersecurity technology.

The show will explore how current cybersecurity technologies react to threats and their effects after breaches happen. Audiences will learn about the importance of developing technologies that can remove exploits before breaches occur, to prevent and protect users from existing exposure.

With a look at Introspective Networks, viewers will see how recent developments in technology are working to protect networks by removing attack vectors. Spectators will see how its flagship technology, SmokeNet, uses a proactive approach to find and remove existing network vulnerabilities.

"Cybersecurity was not a concern when ARPANET, the network that eventually became the Internet, was developed in the 1970's and 80's. The main concern was diagnosing issues with the network and protocols. Those diagnostic capabilities have now been weaponized. The other issue was a quest for lawful intercept when the Internet first came online as the World Wide Web. Those attempts at intercept were clumsy and designed by politicians (CALEA law) and bureaucrats at the DOJ. There are two pieces of information required by those two things: an IP address and originating port. Our technology takes the known port away. We do something similar with encryption," said Anthony Scott Thompson, Founder, Introspective Networks.

The show will also uncover how the technology isolates data transmission from the underlying network protocols to create a zero-trust architecture that protects data and systems from prevalent cybersecurity threats by removing direct use of, or trust in, the protocols on the Internet.

"Proactive cybersecurity requires a new way of thinking. We look forward to sharing how technology is creating a novel way to look at both the network and the root cause of cyber breaches, so problems can be solved before becoming serious issues," said James Patterson, producer for the Advancements series.

