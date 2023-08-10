Advize Health Expands Healthcare Legal and Business Support Services

New York City, NY (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Advize Health today announced the appointment of Julie Janeway as General Counsel and Director of Healthcare Administration/Operations Support. In this role, Janeway will helm Advize’s Healthcare Legal, Business, and Admin/Operations Support services. Through these services, and Advize’s industry-leading compliance and training service lines, clients gain a partner to drive industry and business best practices and increase quality while reducing costs and risk.

Eric Rubenstein, Sr. Director of Litigation, Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA) Support started the legal practice for Advize Health close to 5 years ago and has collaborated with Janeway in that time. She joins Eric and team as Advize’s General Counsel and Director of Healthcare Administration/Operations Support and will be instrumental in continuing to broaden and grow our offering of Healthcare Legal, Business, and Admin/Operations Support services. Janeway is joined by Emily Wolfston, MSA, Senior Manager of Healthcare Administration/Operations Support.

“I am excited to officially welcome Julie and Emily to the Advize team,” said Eric Rubenstein Sr Director of Litigation, Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA) Support for Advize. “As an innovative thinker with 26 years of experience as a health law attorney with a national client base, Julie will be influential in Advize’s long-term progressive strategy.” In addition to her previous position as the Chief Legal Counsel for an international healthcare company, she practiced with a distinguished regional healthcare defense law firm, heading the healthcare law division. Her practice included (but was not limited to) compliance, risk management, business/corporate, employment, pharmacy law, healthcare professional licensing defense, PSO/PSES development, independent internal and parallel investigations, contracting, and all related training for practitioners or businesses in the healthcare industry. She has consulted and trained at a significant number of healthcare organizations, practices, hospitals/systems, healthcare equipment and device manufacturers, and other healthcare vendor and research companies across North America. She also serves as the General Counsel and the current Past-President of the Michigan Association for Healthcare Quality and has served on several national healthcare organization Boards of Directors. In 2022, Julie was honored to be named as one of the 30 Most Influential Women in Law by Lawyer’s Weekly.

Julie taught Healthcare Law, Healthcare Administration, Healthcare Program Planning & Evaluation Administrative Law, and Employment Law in the Masters’ and Doctoral programs as an Adjunct Professor at Central Michigan University for eighteen years. She also taught senior-level undergraduate courses in fourteen different fields of law, including Constitutional Law, Civil litigation, Crisis Response and Communication, and Sports/Entertainment Law. For the past twelve years, she has been an Adjunct Professor teaching Health Law, Healthcare Compliance, Medical Forensics and the Law, and the Law of Business and Corporate Organizations at Western Michigan University Law School. She is also a frequent presenter regarding current and emerging legal, compliance, and risk issues for many state and national healthcare industry professional associations, and she has served as a legal reporter for ABC News.

She emphasizes the real-world application of theory through experiential learning and practical application and has a tremendous talent for breaking down complex concepts into understandable (quite often humorous) and usable information. She has published extensively as the author of several books and book chapters, and a substantial number of white papers and peer-reviewed articles on legal, non-legal, medical, and medico/pharmaco-legal topics. Julie is an in-demand dynamic speaker and trainer who sees the world as an interactive, practical learning environment, and a place to meet new colleagues, work together, and continually improve the business of healthcare and the delivery of healthcare services nationally and internationally.

About Advize:

Advize Health provides a full suite of services to the entire spectrum of healthcare organizations, from government entities to commercial payers, group practices, hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics. Focused on reducing the cost of healthcare, improving the quality of delivery, and reducing risk while improving business performance, our client approach is uniquely straightforward, practical, and effective. We hire and manage the subject matter experts (SMEs) to provide the best for our clients without having the marked-up price of our competitors. We have strong legal and healthcare business experience and are called upon to provide guidance on investigations, cases and other legal disputes, as well as assistance with transactional work such as new entity formation and operations implementation, practice and asset sales, and mergers and acquisitions, among many others.

